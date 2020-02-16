Your lookahead horoscope: February 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get to grips with your inner self over the coming year. No, that does not mean you should retreat from the world – far from it – but it does mean you need to question what drives you. Then you can more consciously direct your actions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do what has to be done and ignore those who criticize you for it. You have never been one to care too much about others’ opinions and that trait will work in your favour over the next few days. You don’t need approval, you just need to act.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you can afford to take a few chances. Having said which, that is not an excuse, still less an invitation, to go over the top. It may not harm you in the short-term but the universe won’t forget it if you are reckless.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may not be easy keeping what you know to yourself – you do love a good gossip – but you must if you want to be kept in the loop in the future. Besides, the fewer people know what you know the more you stand to gain financially.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

One of the best times of the year for you will soon begin, but before then you need to make sure that all your debts, emotional as well as financial, have been paid. You don’t want to be chased after when you should be having fun.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Mars moves into the work and well-being area of your chart you will feel a surge of physical energy, which is great. But you must resist the temptation to take on too much, otherwise you will, sooner or later, burn yourself out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not let other people’s negative attitudes get to you over the next 24 hours. The only reason they are being so pessimistic is because they don’t want to suffer alone, but you are under no obligation to join them in their self-imposed misery.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your powers of persuasion may not seem so effective this week as a friend or loved one chooses to ignore your advice and do their own thing, but it’s no big deal. If anything you should be pleased they are at last taking control of their own decision-making.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus all your attention in a single direction and don’t stop until you have reached the goal that is of most importance to you. Concentration is key to overcoming the obstacles that others have placed in your path. Few will be able to stop you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With so much confusion in your environment you need to keep your No. 1 ambition in mind at all times so you can cut through the fog and the noise and come out ahead of the game. And it is just a game, so don’t take it too seriously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t hold back this week – get out there and show the world what you are capable of. There will, inevitably, be those who try to talk down your plans but you can and you must ignore them. What Capricorn wants, Capricorn gets, one way or another.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful what you say to other people this week, because if you say too much you could tip them off as to what you are planning. The more you keep to yourself now the more likely it is you will enjoy a smooth and easy road to your destination.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people seem determined to find fault with everything you do, and they are the people you need to steer clear of. You are under no obligation to explain your actions to them, nor would it do any good, because they simply enjoy being negative. Avoid them.

