Your lookahead horoscope: February 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You’re in love with the world – and the world loves you back! A wonderful Venus-Neptune link on your birthday this year means you want everyone to enjoy life to the same extent as you do. That kind of positive attitude is sure to bring amazing results.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep an eye on the big picture this week. If you get bogged down in too many details you could miss out on something that would have made life a lot more interesting. Also, give others the benefit of the doubt. Don’t be so judgmental.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Venus, your ruler and planet of love, on fine form this week some lucky individual is going to feel the full force of your amorous nature! It’s rare that you allow yourself to get this romantically expressive. Let’s hope they appreciate it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your mind is likely to be all over the place this week but that’s okay because the planets suggest you will gain more in the long-term by letting your imagination do as it pleases and not worrying about everyday things. Daydreaming is permitted.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Follow your heart and ignore your head. That, in a nutshell, is the universe’s message for you this week and if you listen to it and act on it you will reach levels of enjoyment you never thought possible. Don’t forget to share the laughs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A positive Venus-Neptune link means you will want to do things for other people this week. But don’t go so far out of your way to help others that you risk denying yourself. You may be nice by nature but you don’t have to be a saint.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets someone you are close to emotionally does not like what you have been up to of late, nor do they like the company you have been keeping. Don’t just tell them to mind their own business, find out why they are so concerned.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, links with Neptune, planet of sensitivity, this week, making it easier for you to “see” things that other people tend to overlook. One thing you’ll notice is that someone in your social circle needs a shoulder to cry on. That’s your cue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone you work or do business with says something nice about you this week don’t be suspicious – chances are they mean every word of it. Thank them for their compliment and look for ways to improve your relationship even more in the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some people may say that you are aiming too high but the planets say you are not aiming high enough. Yes, you do have what it takes to reach the top – and to stay there – so trust yourself and let your talents speak to the world for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get out into the world and show those you meet that you are prepared to get involved in the wider community. This week’s Venus-Neptune link will encourage you to do more for people who may not enjoy the good things that you take for granted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you still thinking about the past when the future is knocking at your door? The planets indicate that an opportunity to improve your life for the better is staring you in the face, so recognize it and make use if it – not later, but now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, links with Venus, planet of harmony, so you can expect a pretty relaxed atmosphere both at home and at work. Don’t get so relaxed though that you let others get away with things that may be detrimental to your interests.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com