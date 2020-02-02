Your lookahead horoscope: February 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday will bring your passions to the fore over the coming year. By all means get more deeply involved in issues you feel strongly about but don’t make a religion of them. Life is not a war and people are not the enemy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to choose between one friend and another this week, which could be difficult. The alternative though is to continue to pretend that you favour them equally, and risk annoying them both. You can’t be all things to all people Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are quietly but intensely ambitious, and what you start during the early part of the new week could well bring fame and fortune your way. Even your critics and rivals will be forced to admit that you are moving to a higher level of achievement.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

To get the best from the current cosmic outlook you need to play to your strengths. Whatever it is that comes naturally to you that is what you should now be doing. Ignore everything else and focus all your attention on the skills you were born with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s possible that you will come into money over the next few days, but it’s more likely that the financial demands you have been facing recently will ease a little. But remember, just because you feel a bit richer does not mean you can go on a spree!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Relationships are under favourable stars at the moment, so take time out of your busy schedule to focus on the people who mean the most to you. No matter how much money you earn or how high you climb nothing comes close to the wonders of love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a list of all the things you want to do over the coming month and start ticking them off at a rate of one a day. From when you wake up in the morning to when you fall asleep at night, that one thing must always be on your mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The cosmic picture is still hugely encouraging, so why are you slowing down and taking things easy? Creatively and romantically this is one of the best times of the year for you, so get your act together and start making things happen on every possible level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes it can be smart to let other people get their way and this is one of those times. The planets indicate that the more of an effort you make to accommodate the needs of friends and colleagues the more you can get away with in other areas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you meet while socializing will inspire you to do more with your life. Not that you are not doing much with it now but for quite a while you have been aware that you could be operating on a higher level. Move up to that level today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you need to make a decision about an affair of the heart then the current Venus-Pluto link should help you. Don’t try to rationalize what is going on – let your instincts guide you. Whether they be low instincts or high instincts you will make the right choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you ready for the big time? If not you will need to prepare yourself mentally and emotionally as you are sure to be in the spotlight over the next few days. Not only do you have a lot to say but other people want to hear it too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your nerves may be a bit frazzled at the moment but don’t worry about it. At this time of year more than most you rarely feel at your best, but just as the Earth turns so your outlook must turn as well – for the better and also quite soon.

