Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may wish you had known what you know now when you were younger but there is still time to make use of that huge stock of wisdom you’ve built up over the years. It’s never too late to make your mark on the world. Make it right now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to be anxious for no apparent reason but your nerves may shred a little over the next few days. The good news is nothing bad is likely to happen but it may take a while to shake off those negative thoughts and feelings.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to choose between one group of friends and another – there is room in your life for both – but if circumstances compel you to favor some people over others this week just promise you’ll make it up to them later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ambitions know no bounds and over the next few days you are destined to start something that could bring fame and fortune your way a lot sooner than you anticipated. You’re in the mood to get things done, so do it and do it well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you play to your strengths. Forget about doing things to impress other people and do only what feels right to you. That way you can be sure you will make a good job of it, and it will get you noticed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may get the opportunity to sign up to something that not only intrigues you mentally but could pay off financially in the not-too-distant future. You will, of course, expect to take a leading role and others will be happy to give it to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Relationships are under favourable stars, so if there are any issues you want to talk through with loved ones now is the time. Don’t be shy about revealing your innermost thoughts and feelings – be honest and ask others to be honest with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make a list of all the things that need to be done in your life, number them from the most important to the least important, and tick them off one by one. Being so organized may not come easy to you but you will find it helps immensely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The current cosmic picture is hugely encouraging, so live your life to the full and expect good things, and good people, to come your way. Creatively and romantically there will be opportunities aplenty over the coming week. Take advantage of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you don’t usually stand back so others can move ahead of you but that might be a smart move this week. You will gain more from helping friends and loved ones and colleagues than from competing with them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will inspire you to do more and do better. Sometimes you get too set in your ways and are content to move ahead at a comfortable pace but now you must push yourself harder and take a few risks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A decision about what you own and earn will have to be made over the next few days and it may require a sacrifice of some sort. The good news is it will clear a space for something more valuable, and not just financially, to come in.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This will be the week when you finally hit your stride. This will be the week when it all comes together and the big-time beckons. You may not quite believe that yet but keep repeating it to yourself and fantasy will soon become reality.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com