Your lookahead horoscope: February 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Banish all thoughts of failure and disappointment from your mind and begin again with a fresh slate. Your birthday chart suggests that any day can be a new beginning and if you remind yourself of that fact each and every morning a wonderful future is assured.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who tries to corner you with a tale of woe must be told in no uncertain terms that you have no sympathy for them and you are not going to make a donation. That may sound harsh but the fact is they’ve always been their own worst enemy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is something you need to say to a friend or relative then say it right now. As communications planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase there are no doubt a lot of things you need to get off your chest. So start talking.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to twist a few arms to get what you want this week but no one will be able to say “No” to you for long. You have that priceless knack of picking exactly the right words to put across your message both forcefully and persuasively.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to let slip important information this week, because the more people know about what is going on the less value it will be to you personally. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart warns you could lose out on some serious money.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to focus so much on the past but for some reason you can’t seem to get events from yesteryear out of your head. Remember them one last time, then move past them once and for all. Today and tomorrow are the only days that count.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make an effort to control your temper this week. It may be that someone deserves to feel the rough edge of your tongue but it won’t change anything for the better, and may even make matters worse. Ignore people who annoy you. Pretend they don’t exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to slow down and catch your breath. Put your plans on hold and don’t worry if you seem to be falling behind rivals on the work front. You will make up for lost ground later on when you get your second wind, just as they are flagging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Big responsibilities are coming your way, the kind of responsibilities that could make or break your reputation. Both at home and at work you will be required to take the lead and show the way. You’ll quite enjoy being in the spotlight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to take a more subtle approach when dealing with rivals and opponents. As a Fire sign you tend to approach problems with an “act first, ask questions later” attitude but that won’t work for you now. Get to know other people’s weaknesses.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your friends tell you one thing this week but your instincts tell you a different story entirely it is your instincts you must heed. Now that mind planet Mercury is ending its disruptive retrograde phase you will at least be thinking straight again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get to the point quickly this week and make sure that any work that needs to be done is done straight away. If you put off doing what has to be done, even for an hour or two, it may never get finished, and your reputation will suffer as a result.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The pace of life will pick up dramatically as the sun moves deeper into your sign but for the moment you are advised to take things easy and conserve your physical, mental and emotional energy. Aim to start – and continue – the new week feeling as fresh as can be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com