Your lookahead horoscope: February 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good fortune comes in many forms and although you may not get exactly what you were hoping for this year what you do get will be just as good, and maybe many times better. Believe that love and laughter are what you deserve, and you’ll never be short of them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to be a little less predictable over the next few days. The planets warn that your words and actions have become a bit too easy to forecast, with the result that certain people have started to take advantage of you. That cannot be allowed to continue.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are not already involved in some kind of social program that benefits those who don’t have your advantages then start thinking about ways you might be able to help. There are a lot of people out there who could use your brand of kindness.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to deal with people this week who seem incapable of making even the simplest of decisions. Yes, it will be frustrating, but don’t lose your temper. You are going to need some of those people in the near future – if you can keep them awake!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in Pisces at this time of year does wonders for your confidence – and your sense of adventure. Don’t stay in the same old place chatting about nothing with the same old people this week. Get out into the world and explore all possibilities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to take money and business issues too seriously this week. According to the planets you may be looking at your financial situation from the wrong angle. You certainly won’t lose anything by biding your time – in fact you may even gain.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give yourself permission to enjoy life this week and don’t listen to the critics who say you are being irresponsible by putting your own happiness first. The fact is that unless you personally are happy you won’t be able to make other people happy too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everything seems to be going so well for you at the moment that you are beginning to worry there may be some sort of cosmic catch. Don’t worry, there isn’t. The universe is on your side at the moment, so let it know what it is you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Nothing is beyond you now. Nothing. At. All. The sun in Pisces at this time of year endows you with so much energy and so much enthusiasm for life that you honestly believe you can change the world for the better. Don’t forget to change yourself too!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Family issues should go well over the next few days but on the work front you will have to deal with someone who is annoyingly slow to make decisions. Help them as much as you can but without doing their job for them. They can learn from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is not up to you to please other people – it is up to other people to please you. The energy of the universe is very much on your side at the moment – like a cosmic wind blowing at your back – so let it guide you and reward you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A little of what you fancy is just what you need to cheer yourself up and get you moving forward again, so indulge yourself this week and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. Ultimately, life is there to be enjoyed, so if it feels good – do it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will receive some good news this week, the kind of news that has become a rarity of late. The even better news is that you will hear more encouraging things over the coming weeks. The cosmic powers that be are smiling on you in a very big way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com