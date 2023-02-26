Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be attracted to people who are down on their luck in some way over the coming year and will make it your No. 1 aim to give their lives meaning again. Share every good thing that is in your heart and don’t expect much in return.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Venus is now moving through your birth sign you will be feeling more at ease with yourself, and with the people around you as well. Try not to be too laid-back over the coming week though. Aries is supposed to be active and ambitious.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Like it or not you will have to put other people’s needs ahead of your own over the next few days but the good news is the more things you do for family and friends the more the universe will do for you. It’s a cosmic win-win situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your talent for bringing together widely differing types of people will work in your favour this week, especially on the work front where, by operating as a team, everyone will make vastly more progress than if they had gone their separate ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not everyone in a position of power wants to make life difficult for you – in fact one particular individual is desperate to see you succeed and will give you every opportunity to prove yourself this week. Show them you’ve got what it takes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone a bit exotic will come into your life over the next few days and it’s more than possible you will become the firmest of friends. It’s also possible there could be a romantic spark between you, but don’t move too fast – let romance grow slowly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you must be ready to meet others halfway, both in your private life and in your career. If certain people don’t seem to be on the same wavelength as you, that’s okay. Ignore them and stick with those who are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A relationship that has been a bit strained of late will improve when Venus, your ruler, links with Jupiter in the partnership area of your chart on Thursday. Whatever your differences may be they are minor in comparison to the respect you still have for each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus only on realities this week and don’t waste precious time on wishful thinking. Cosmic activity in one of the more practical areas of your chart will encourage you to see things as they are, rather than as how you wish they might be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so much creative potential but have you been using it wisely? That is the question you need to ask yourself now and if the honest answer is “no” then you must do something about it. What can you invent or construct that enhances your reputation?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to spend more time with someone you are close to emotionally but who has been feeling a bit neglected of late. The balance between your working life and your private life needs to be reviewed and then adjusted. Love is more important than career.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever else the week ahead may be it won’t be dull, so buckle up and get ready for an interesting ride. Put oh-so-serious matters such as your career and money situation out of your mind and resolve to have a fun time with your friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger that you could start spending cash as if it is going out of fashion, so promise yourself that you will limit your financial outgoings to no more than you bring in. If you break even this week you’ll be doing very well indeed.

