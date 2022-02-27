Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when you are a bit too impulsive for your own good but you are determined to have fun and won’t mind making a mistake or three along the way. As far as the universe is concerned all experience is good experience.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to move on from something you have worried about for far too long. The upcoming new moon will help you recognize that fear is the only thing that is holding you back and that once you let go of it nothing can stop you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your outlook on life will change dramatically over the coming week, which is no small thing for someone with your fixed opinions! Even you can now see that a new way of doing things is not just desirable but essential for your well-being too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will throw up new opportunities and all you have to do is take advantage of them. Don’t let anyone tell you that your best course of action is to be cautious – push ahead with every ounce of energy you possess.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you look in the right direction over the coming week you might just find that special place where you can be at peace emotionally, physically and spiritually. The universe will guide you there if you just relax and quit trying to resist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times this coming week when you get a bit intense and try to do more than is good for you but there is really no need. The planets warn you stand to lose more than you gain by pushing yourself too hard. Relax, it’s life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make an effort to go along with other people’s plans over the next few days, even if they mean nothing to you personally. The more you put yourself out for them now the more they will help you later on when you need their assistance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get stuck in to a task that should have been finished by now. The planets warn if you leave it beyond next Wednesday’s new moon it could end up stuck at the midway point indefinitely, and you may never forgive yourself for that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Nothing is beyond your capabilities now and if you give yourself permission to let go and enjoy what you are doing you will accomplish things that even in your wildest dreams you never thought would be possible. Don’t settle for being less than amazing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The emotional side of your nature will come through strongly over the next few days and there may be times when you are not entirely comfortable with that. Others won’t think less of you for letting your innermost feelings show, so why think less of yourself?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in some of the best areas of your chart will do wonders for your powers of persuasion, so put a name to your desires and let the whole word know what you want most from life. You may be surprised how quickly you get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know it won’t be possible to cling to the old way of doing things but you can influence the pace and direction that new experiences come into your life. Far-reaching changes cannot be avoided but on a day-to-day level you are still in control.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore the little things going on around you and focus on the bigger picture. The approaching new moon will link the various strands of your life together so you can see where your existence fits into the grand cosmic drama. You’ve got a big role to play.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com