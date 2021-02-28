 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: February 28

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because your mind has a tendency to wander it will pay you to team up with people who are more down-to-earth in their thinking. The combination of your creativity and their practicality could make this a year when you accomplish great things together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You rarely lack for confidence but you need to remember that confidence by itself can only take you so far. At some stage over the next few days you will be expected to deliver on what you have promised. Hopefully your promises were not too outrageous.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if time is running out, that if you don’t make a move soon you will miss out while everyone else is cashing in, but that is not the case. You may not have all the time in the world but you’ve got enough not to be rushed.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is one of the more difficult times of the year for you but there are ways you can make it more enjoyable. To start with make sure you stay in contact with friends, even if it is at a distance. You’re a people person, not a loner.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let praise go to your head this week it could rebound on you, especially if one of those shouting your name from the rooftops is a rival in disguise. Remember, anyone who encourages you to take risks, cut corners or break rules is not to be trusted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen over the next few days that seems like a setback, but the planets indicate that over a longer period of time it will work very much in your favor. For now though, stop worrying about the future and focus on the here and now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to pass on information you suspect may be untrue. Others can play words game if they want to but while the Sun is moving through your opposite sign you must be honest to a fault, even to the extent of admitting you don’t know what’s going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sit back and let family and friends take care of you. It’s been a long, hard week and you deserve a bit of pampering. You will be working hard again in a matter of days, so take a break while you can and don’t feel guilty about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are by far the most determined member of the zodiac and you will happily plug away at what needs finishing over the next 24 hours. Don’t worry that you may be losing ground to your rivals – you’ll catch up, and pass them, soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For every question there is an answer, so keep asking and keep searching and it won’t be long before you discover what’s really going on. Don’t ask the same old questions that everyone else asks though – try looking at life from a more radical angle.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the most open and outgoing area of your chart encourages you to be bold and start something new. Get creative and artistic this week and don’t worry if the more practical part of your mind wonders if it’s worth the effort. It is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Matters of a family and financial nature will take a bit of untangling this week but if you set aside a few hours and create a space where you can work uninterrupted it won’t take long to sort things out. You love getting your mind around knotty problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem quite chatty and open at the moment, and that’s good, but be careful what you say when around people you don’t know much about. Knowledge is power and if you let something of a personal nature slip out it could come back at you later on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies