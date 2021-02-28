Your lookahead horoscope: February 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because your mind has a tendency to wander it will pay you to team up with people who are more down-to-earth in their thinking. The combination of your creativity and their practicality could make this a year when you accomplish great things together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You rarely lack for confidence but you need to remember that confidence by itself can only take you so far. At some stage over the next few days you will be expected to deliver on what you have promised. Hopefully your promises were not too outrageous.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if time is running out, that if you don’t make a move soon you will miss out while everyone else is cashing in, but that is not the case. You may not have all the time in the world but you’ve got enough not to be rushed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is one of the more difficult times of the year for you but there are ways you can make it more enjoyable. To start with make sure you stay in contact with friends, even if it is at a distance. You’re a people person, not a loner.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let praise go to your head this week it could rebound on you, especially if one of those shouting your name from the rooftops is a rival in disguise. Remember, anyone who encourages you to take risks, cut corners or break rules is not to be trusted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen over the next few days that seems like a setback, but the planets indicate that over a longer period of time it will work very much in your favor. For now though, stop worrying about the future and focus on the here and now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to pass on information you suspect may be untrue. Others can play words game if they want to but while the Sun is moving through your opposite sign you must be honest to a fault, even to the extent of admitting you don’t know what’s going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sit back and let family and friends take care of you. It’s been a long, hard week and you deserve a bit of pampering. You will be working hard again in a matter of days, so take a break while you can and don’t feel guilty about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are by far the most determined member of the zodiac and you will happily plug away at what needs finishing over the next 24 hours. Don’t worry that you may be losing ground to your rivals – you’ll catch up, and pass them, soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For every question there is an answer, so keep asking and keep searching and it won’t be long before you discover what’s really going on. Don’t ask the same old questions that everyone else asks though – try looking at life from a more radical angle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the most open and outgoing area of your chart encourages you to be bold and start something new. Get creative and artistic this week and don’t worry if the more practical part of your mind wonders if it’s worth the effort. It is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Matters of a family and financial nature will take a bit of untangling this week but if you set aside a few hours and create a space where you can work uninterrupted it won’t take long to sort things out. You love getting your mind around knotty problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem quite chatty and open at the moment, and that’s good, but be careful what you say when around people you don’t know much about. Knowledge is power and if you let something of a personal nature slip out it could come back at you later on.

