Your lookahead horoscope: February 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Doing things for other people this year won’t just be good for your soul but good for your bank balance too. No matter how much you give the universe will see to it that you get even more in return, so be generous on every possible level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may at times seem as if the whole world is against you but it isn’t true and what happens today will prove it. Even people you rarely get along with will go out of their way to assist you. There’s no reason to be suspicious – it’s for real.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop trying to control every little thing that happens in your life and trust the universe to guide you in the right direction. It’s always a mistake to plan too far ahead – in fact you should treat each and every day as a new beginning.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You tend to live more in the head than in the heart but you have your moments and the influence of love planet Jupiter will stir your feelings for someone you have admired (and desired) in secret for quite some time. Maybe it’s time to admit it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It will pay you to be more trusting this week, especially if you are the sort of Cancer who tends to erect emotional barriers when dealing with people you don’t know very well. An open heart will lead to opportunities both personal and professional.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum and don’t even think of trying to stick to whatever schedule you have been on these past few days. What happens tomorrow, when the moon is new, will make most of your plans redundant anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be in an unusually forgiving mood at the moment, which is nice, but don’t be so forgiving that you give others the impression that they can do as they please and get away with it. There must always be limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be amazingly open about your feelings this week – so much so that some people may wonder if there is something wrong with you. On the contrary, everything is right with your life at the moment, and you want the world to know it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to give up trying to stop what is inevitably going to happen. The only way you are going to be happy is if you go with the flow and deal with the events of life as and when they occur. Don’t make everything so complicated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Are you living up to the ideals you set for yourself? Even if you are not you should be content with your efforts because the fact is you have come a long way in a short period of time. You may not be perfect, but you’re closer than most!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it hard to get excited about what everyone else is working themselves into a frenzy over but that’s okay – in fact it’s good. That kind of excessively emotional behaviour rarely has a happy outcome, so give it a miss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Most if not all of your worries and woes are meaningless, so why waste so much time and energy trying to chase them away? The message of the stars this week is that the best way to live is in the moment. Certainly, you should never look back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your natural sensitivity will serve you well this week in that you will know before everyone else when something is about to happen – your sixth sense is so attuned to the world around you that it’s almost as if you can predict the future!

