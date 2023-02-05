Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you need to manage your time and energy with care over the coming 12 months. Follow your passion by all means but don’t be so consumed by it that you have nothing left in reserve for the people you love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to stop worrying what the neighbours might think and turn your ideas into actions. If you are on some sort of personal crusade you can use your formidable powers of persuasion to get others to join you. Make the world sit up and take notice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The full moon endows you with the drive and determination to push ahead, especially in your career, so ignore that voice in the back of your head that urges caution and get out there and do something friends and rivals alike will never forget.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your winning streak is set to continue for some time yet, so focus on what you most want to accomplish and don’t stop striving until it is done. Whatever you put your mind to over the coming week is destined to go very well indeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Money matters will feature prominently over the next few days and your interpretation of your financial situation can and must be ruthlessly honest. Also, don’t cash in your winnings too early – if you keep your nerve you could make an even bigger profit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Like it or not you will have to adapt to other people’s plans over the coming week. But why should that be a problem when their plans dovetail perfectly with your own? Just sit back and let others do the deep thinking and the heavy lifting.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Limit yourself to one major task over the next few days, because if you get carried away and try doing half a dozen things at once chances are you’ll achieve nothing at all. Your creative potential is huge but you must focus it in a single direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means be open and outgoing this week but don’t lose sight of the fact that not everyone can be as friendly and sociable as you. Make allowances for people who prefer to stay at the back of the crowd or even avoid large-scale gatherings completely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The full moon will bring certain problems to a head but that’s actually a good thing in that it will enable you to deal with them quickly and decisively and then move on. Family and career issues will only get worse if they are allowed to fester.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so many things on the go at the moment that finding time to relax with friends and loved ones may be a bit of a challenge. Force yourself to take time out of your busy schedule to have fun with the special people in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure others know what you think you are entitled to and make sure you get it. If you show any sign of weakness now you can guarantee that colleagues and business partners will take advantage of it. There’s no such thing as a friendly rival.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life is bursting with potential at the moment, so set your sights high and make wonderful things happen. Having said that, if you get the chance to help a friend or loved one make their own dreams come true that could be even more fulfilling.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you do for others the more you do for yourself. That may be a universal truth but how often do you get the chance to apply it? Put other people’s needs ahead of your own and expect nothing by way of reward – and you’ll get plenty!

