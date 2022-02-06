Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Over the next 12 months you need to come to terms with the fact that not everyone sees reality the same way as you. Why should that be a bad thing? Life would be ultra dull if we all thought the same way – yes, even if it’s your way!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be aware that it is possible to go too far in your efforts to make a name for yourself. By all means find ways to impress people in positions of power but don’t make it too obvious or you may turn them against you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The harder a friend or colleague tries to disguise their thoughts over the next few days the easier it will be to get inside their head and work out what’s worrying them. You’re too smart to be fooled by their efforts to pretend everything is rosy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may be at a low ebb at the moment but now that your ruling planet Mercury is moving in your favour again it won’t be long before you find your voice. Keep some of your less savoury thoughts to yourself though … for now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more someone promises you the world the more convinced you will be that it’s a safer bet to keep your distance. Do you really need their support to make the most of your many talents? Of course you don’t, so reject their advances.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It seems that the harder you push yourself the more there is to do. Maybe you should take the hint and ease off a bit. You’ve done enough to reward yourself with a break, so forget about work for a while and have fun with your friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point worrying too much over details as the cosmic picture is changing and soon you’ll have more important issues to focus on. Forget about work for a while and treat the special people in your life to the pleasure of your company.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A relationship issue cannot be left to get worse over time, it must be dealt with right now. You may not be the sort who enjoys confrontation but in this instance it may be the only way to resolve the situation. Get tough and get it sorted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a talent for offending the sensibilities of people who are not as forthright in their opinions as you are and that could cause trouble over the next few days. Will you pull your punches to spare their feelings? Of course you won’t!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A money matter or business issue is now out of your hands and there is no point even thinking about it. There are far more important things in life you should be doing now, such as making travel plans with friends and loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just lately it seems that every time you make a suggestion a friend or relative goes out of their way to knock it down. Why is that? Most likely they are jealous that you are so full of ideas while they struggle to get their thoughts in order.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be times this week when it seems as if everyone is against you, but it isn’t true and you must not allow such a belief to become ingrained. Attitude is everything, so improve the way you look at the world and the world will improve too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you meet in a social situation gets upset with your opinions you may not be able to resist the urge to wind them up by coming out with ever more outrageous statements. By all means have fun at their expense. They deserve nothing less.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com