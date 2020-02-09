Your lookahead horoscope: February 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday this year will bring challenges, but each and every one of them has the potential to teach you something about yourself, so stand back and get a sense of perspective and then identify what changes need to be made.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Expect great things of yourself Aries, but don’t expect so much that you set yourself up for failure. The goals you are reaching for may be exciting but they also need to be attainable, so make sure you know your limits every step of the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens this week may test your loyalties a bit but you know who is worthy of your time and effort, so it’s unlikely you will abandon anyone. Even if you find it hard to keep faith with certain people, you can still forgive and forget.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to keep in mind that not everyone thinks or acts as fast as you. Those you work alongside this week may seem a bit slow in their reactions but it’s unlikely you need to rush things, so give them time to do what they have to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The urge to spend your money on fancy things will be strong this week, and it must be resisted. The full moon warns if you waste your resources now you will massively regret it later on where there is something you want to buy but you cannot afford it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This week’s full moon could play havoc with your emotions, especially if you are the kind of Leo who generally keeps your feelings bottled up inside. Find ways to let those emotions out without annoying people to the extent that they want to hit back at you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence may be at a low ebb at the moment but the good news is it won’t be long before you start to feel more positive about life. If you can, find ways you can be of service to other people, especially those who don’t share your privileges.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to get things done this week you will need to reach out to other people. Friends and colleagues will gladly assist you, but only if they feel you are treating them as equals, not as underlings to be ordered about. Teamwork is essential.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because this week’s full moon takes place in the career area of your chart you may be tempted to pull rank and force others to do things your way. Even if you succeed – and that’s a doubt – you will cause a lot of unnecessary resentment. Try persuasion instead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The eyes of the world are on you now and you are determined to put on a good show. Not only will you enjoy being the center of attention but others will be mightily impressed by your can-do attitude. Excellence is the only level you care about.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like it or not you are going to have to find ways to save money, even if it means sacrificing some of your social life for a while. The less you spend now the more you will have available for things that really matter later in the month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This week’s full moon could have an explosive effect on your emotions and if you do lose your cool the consequences could be dire. When dealing with people who annoy or upset you, call on your powers of self-control, then just smile and walk away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Any kind of unsettling news you receive this week is unlikely to be as bad as it first appears, so keep your wits about you and look for the positive rather than embrace the negative. Life is what you choose to make of it, especially at times like this.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com