Your lookahead horoscope: Fevruary 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a potent omen of success both personal and professional. Set your sights high then go even higher. Your dreams have never been closer to becoming a daily reality, so give life your all and life will give you even more in return.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even an Aries has doubts once in a while, but you must not let those doubts show. According to the planets your rivals will pounce on any kind of weakness they see in you, so put on an act this week and pretend you are on top of everything.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more time and energy you give to solving a problem the more of a problem it seems to become, so take the hint and leave it alone. The new moon in Pisces suggests that whatever it is you are laboring over it’s really no longer worth the effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will inspire you to get out into the world and do something with your many talents. Not that you have not done things before, but this time you must act as if success is guaranteed – and it will be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

An issue that seemed of major importance a little while ago now means nothing to you, so leave it behind and move on. If you can, get away for the day, or even for longer. This is the perfect time to take a vacation to an exciting new place.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stay alert today Leo, because the planets indicate that events are going to move fast and if you don’t keep up with them you could soon find yourself left far behind. Usually you are the one who takes the lead, but today you may have to follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You might as well give up trying to do your own thing and do what friends and relatives want you to do instead. You can, if you want, see that as a defeat, but in reality it is merely an accommodation. You can’t always be No. 1.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Certain people may not approve of your aims or your methods but what do you care? You don’t have to change your ways to please them, not now, not ever, so keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it openly. There is no need to hide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of the best times of the year for you as a new moon in the sympathetic sign of Pisces endows you with huge self-belief. Decide what it is you want to achieve, then go all out to make a success of it. You’re a winner all the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be positive about what you have to do now, even if you would much rather be doing something else. If you can accept that you no longer possess the level of freedom you once enjoyed it will make it easier to tackle what must be done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be struggling to finish a task of some sort but is it worth the effort? You could just give up on it and do something else and no one would be any the wiser and you would not lose out financially. Take the path of least resistance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in the financial area of your chart suggests you could be at the start of a more profitable phase. You are more likely to make money though if you focus exclusively on things that you feel creatively comfortable with. Be true to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Each and every day can be a new beginning but this week is special in that whatever you start now carries a cosmic guarantee of success. What is your No. 1 goal, the thing you spend most time thinking about? Go after it now with all your might.

