Your lookahead horoscope for the week: April 21, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be faced with a dilemma this year: part of you will be inclined to breeze through life without a care, but another part will be restless and ambitious. Can you reconcile the two? You can if you’re smart – and no one is smarter than you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to have a guilty conscience but what you said to a friend or colleague last week has been preying on your mind. If it makes you feel better, call them up and apologize – though most likely they have already forgotten about it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A rare Jupiter-Uranus link in your sign will encourage you to think deeply about the path you are taking through life. Come up with some ideas as to how you can get off that path and on to one more in keeping with the future you desire for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to act tough to show colleagues and employers that they need to take you seriously, they know what you are capable of and don’t need further evidence. Keep striving to be the best you can be – that’s more than enough to impress them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may want to get your point of view across to family and friends but you know you must be careful what you say and how you say it. Some people can be incredibly touchy and won’t take kindly to criticism – so make it sound like praise.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why are you under the impression that you have to do everything now, this very minute? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because the more you rush about over the next few days the less progress you are likely to make.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

While everyone else is running here, there and everywhere trying to get on top of events you will be sailing along serenely without a care in the world. Why should you exert yourself when you know the universe will, as always, provide what you need?

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 20, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 18, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your sixth sense is not yet telling you that something is not quite right with your world then it won’t be long before it does. It would appear that a friend or relative has been keeping from you what you need to know. Find out what it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you listen to what those around you are saying the more you will learn about issues that will affect you over the weeks and months to come. Remember, it may not be roses all the way but it won’t be all doom and gloom either.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Pay attention to what your inner voice is telling you because if you don’t make changes both at home and at work early next week it could cost you dear. This is one of those occasions when your heart can see what your head has missed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Have you been putting the talents you were born with to their best possible use? Even if you have not the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart means you can easily make up for lost time. Aim high, then astound everyone and go even higher.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may seem as if the experts have all the answers but if their claims sound a bit outlandish over the next few days then by all means ignore them. Just because someone occupies a position of influence doesn’t mean they know what they are talking about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Now the sun has joined Jupiter in one of the more optimistic areas of your chart you can’t help but be full of the joys of spring. However, not everyone is loving life as much as you, so work out what you can do to cheer them up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com