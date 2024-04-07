Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t get everything your own way over the coming year but on balance you will be a winner more often than not, so focus on what you believe is of most importance and give it the best of your time, your energy and your self-belief.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Monday’s solar eclipse in your sign means you are now at a crossroads as far as mapping out your future is concerned. Identify your priorities, draw up your plans, commit to seeing them through to completion, then give 100 per cent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more friends and family members try to pressure you into making a potentially life-changing decision the more you must resist, not because it’s the wrong decision but because you need to be certain before giving it your all. It’s your choice, not theirs.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Get together with friends and colleagues and do something exciting together. Because the upcoming solar eclipse highlights activities that you undertake with other people this is not the right time to go it alone. Be sociable – it’s what you are good at.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are looking for ways to move up in your career than what occurs over the next few days will point you in the right direction. If you get the chance to take on more responsibility don’t hesitate – show the world you’ve got the right stuff.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Travel and social plans are under excellent stars, so if you get the opportunity to head off into the wide blue yonder just take it and don’t worry about those who get left behind. The cosmos will make it a fun journey every step of the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be brutally honest, both with yourself and with other people, about what needs to be done to get a grip on a situation that has spiraled out of control in recent weeks. Sacrifices will have to be made but you must not make them alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What a friend or loved one suggests may sound exciting but can you afford to spend time and money on it to the extent that they want you to? Also, are they thinking about what’s good for you or what’s good for them? Give it some serious thought.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have your doubts about a work project you must speak up right away, because if you say nothing for even a day or two it may then be too late to make changes and you will kick yourself mentally and emotionally for not being bold enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of those occasions when you must do what feels right to you personally, even if the rest of the world thinks it’s a bad idea. Follow your instincts and don’t doubt for a moment that you will end up where you are supposed to be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Tomorrow’s solar eclipse warns you will have no choice but to do what loved ones expect of you, even if you know they have got it wrong. There is no point sulking about it – just do what you can and be ready to help pick up the pieces.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because the upcoming solar eclipse falls in the most outgoing area of your chart it will pay you to be on the move every chance you get. Friends and family members may frown at your lack of responsibility but you won’t care in the slightest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart makes this the ideal time to take a closer look at your income and outgoings and work out how to keep more of your cash for yourself. Earn more or spend less, or both. It’s that easy.

