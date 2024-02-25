Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Social activities will be a lot of fun this year but be careful you don’t flash the cash to such an extent that you leave yourself short financially. Treat loved ones and real friends like kings and queens but don’t try to bankroll anyone and everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friendships are always important but now more than ever you are going to need the support of individuals who believe in you. The assistance of a group of people who share your aims and ambitions will come in extremely useful over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your way with words will unlock all sorts of opportunities for you over the coming week, especially on the work front where few will be able to resist your charms. Be careful you don’t ask too much of them though – others have limits the same as you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars for the next few days is that you intend to have your say whether or not other people like it. Let friends, family members and work colleagues know that you are not going to be silenced, not now, not ever.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let your anxieties get the better of you during the early part of the week you will find it hard to get going later in the week, and that would be a shame because there are some big opportunities heading your way. Lighten up, it’s life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make a decision for emotional reasons alone then it could easily be the wrong decision. No matter what your personal feelings may be you can and you must look at the facts and then act on them to the exclusion of everything else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means take a risk or two this week but keep in mind at all times that not everyone shares your sense of adventure. It’s good to push boundaries but take care others don’t push back so hard that those boundaries fall on your head!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you thought was opposed to what you are doing will back you all the way now, which goes to show how poor your judgment has been of late. It doesn’t matter what their motives may be, it matters only that they are on your side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Pisces at this time of year means you can and you must get the best from yourself. Aim to do something out of the ordinary over the coming week, something that will earn you praise and boost your income.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A friend needs your support and being the nice guy you are you won’t hesitate to back them up in their endeavors, even if you secretly believe they may be on the wrong track. Your assistance could be what tips the odds in their favor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mood seems to be up one minute and down the next at the moment but as the week progresses a more light-hearted attitude to life will take hold, and once it does it will stay there. Social activities and travel are under excellent stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you require assistance of any kind over the next few days you have only to open your mouth to get it. If, however, you choose to stay silent then no one will know what your needs are and your efforts will most likely fail. Get vocal!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although this is your time of year you cannot shake off the feeling that something is about to go wrong. You should know by now that negativity like that can be self-fulfilling, so stop worrying and do only those things that bring a smile to your face.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com