HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be incredibly ambitious over the coming year, so much so that even people who know you well will wonder what has come over you. Most likely you have realized that if you are going to be a success then it really is now or never.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although you may think that your options are limited at the moment if you give it some thought you will discover there are still plenty of possibilities open to you, especially on the work front where recent developments have changed the game in your favour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want something badly enough you will find a way to get it, so stop fretting that you won’t be able to reach your goal and work out how to manoeuvre yourself into a position of influence. A little brain power will go a very long way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t even think of going it alone over the next few days. As Mercury, your ruler, moves into the most adventurous area of your chart you can and you must take a more inclusive attitude to your ambitions. You need powerful allies on the work front.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you remain focused on your No.1 aim and refuse to waste time on anything else. You can make it up to loved ones later on if they feel neglected but for now you must put your creative needs first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Misunderstandings could be expensive over the next few days, so spell out in simple terms what it is you expect of other people, then make sure they do the same for you. Between the two you should be able to develop a plan that everyone can agree on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury is about to join the sun in the work area of your chart you would be smart to take life at a more measured pace. You still need to make an effort, of course, but don’t push your body quite so hard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Opportunities to move up in the world will arrive over the coming week but to make the most of them you must get assistance from people you trust. You will also need to get loved ones on your side by explaining why you need to be so ambitious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You could be rather touchy over the next few days but it’s nothing to worry about. Matters of a family nature must be dealt with and it really doesn’t matter what your emotional outlook might be – so long as you sort them out once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something out of the ordinary will occur early in the week and if you keep your wits about you it’s possible that it could be made to work in your favor. Changes are always good in the long term, even if in the short term they sometimes look scary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to accept the fact that a friend or loved one has a better grasp of a financial matter than you do. If you insist on continuing down the wrong path simply because your ego won’t allow you to admit you were wrong it could cost you dearly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What seemed like a setback a few days ago will turn out to be a blessing in disguise when mind planet Mercury moves into your sign early in the week. Then you will understand why your limited knowledge gave a distorted impression of what’s going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The tougher the obstacles you face over the coming week – and there will be a few – the more prepared you will be to take advantage of the opportunities that arise when the sun enters your sign later in the month. Show the world you have what it takes.

