HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday will inspire you to look into topics that some people dismiss as a bit too way out. But you’re not some people, you’re you and you’re special, and what you discover could upend your existence very much for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are as smart and as sharp as you like to think you are you will resist the urge to splash the cash this week and keep your money where it belongs, in your wallet. Expenses you had not budgeted for are about to land in your lap.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something has been holding you back of late but now that Uranus, planet of changes, is moving in your favour again you will be able to see what the problem is. Most likely the only thing holding you back was your own needless self-doubt.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you keep what happens during the early part of next week in perspective there is no doubt at all that it won’t affect you as much as it does other people. Take events, both positive and negative, in your stride and keep believing you are special.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Power and profit may be important to some people but as far as you are concerned principle matters a whole lot more. Anyone who thinks that your support can be bought is about to learn they had you figured out wrong all along.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As changes planet Uranus ends its retrograde phase in the career area of your chart it is of the utmost importance that you define what you are aiming for. You cannot afford to be divided about your goals, because then you may not reach any of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens next will force you to recognize that reaching a certain objective is going to be harder than you imagined but no way will it deter you from going after it. The harder you have to work for it the more it will be worth to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything to do with your wealth is under interesting stars now, not least because Uranus, planet of the unexpected, is making you aware of new ways to make money. But you must investigate them thoroughly before laying your cash on the table.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes this a good time to appraise how well a relationship has been going of late. It may have had its ups and downs but overall it is still in remarkably good shape and that’s a credit to you both.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you can avoid wishful thinking over the next few days there is every possibility that a work project of some kind will now move ahead in leaps and bounds. If you have to adjust your strategy a bit then do so – it is not a sign of failure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

News from afar will cheer you up massively and bring to an end the doubts you had about a loved one’s feelings for you. Not only that but it will boost your self-belief to such an extent that you are inspired to begin a new artistic activity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life is hotting up now but if you try to force other people to keep pace with you there could be some disappointment. You may be strong enough to keep moving at a rate of knots but not everyone can or even wants to travel so fast.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you hear from a friend, relative or work colleague will spark one of those lightbulb moments when you see the connections between various things and the bigger picture comes into focus. It seems there really is a plan for your life.

