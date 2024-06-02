Your lookahead horoscope for the week: June 2, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be under divine guidance over the next 12 months and can turn your hand successfully to almost anything you choose. Listen to what your inner voice tells you and don’t doubt for a moment that it’s the best advice you will ever get.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun, Venus and Jupiter about to be joined by Mercury in the most open and outgoing area of your chart it really will feel like the first day of summer. You are at the start of a hugely positive and productive phase. Make it count.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how detailed your plans may be common sense should tell you that you cannot possibly pursue each and every one of them. The message of the stars this week is that you must focus on practical matters only. Save the dreams for later.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler and planet of communication, joins the sun, Venus and Jupiter in your sign this week, making this potentially one of the most rewarding times of the year. The moment you put a name to your dream is the moment it starts coming true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may need to defend yourself from a rival’s accusations this week but don’t make a big deal of it and don’t waste your time trying to hit back at them because there is precious little they can do to actually hurt you. Pity them instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Most of the problems you face have simple solutions and if you stand back from all the noise and confusion they should be easy enough to identify. There are so many voices yelling to be heard at the moment that ear plugs might be a good investment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart over the next few days will bring work-related matters into sharper focus and encourage you to push ahead with your ambitions no matter what other people might think of them. Their opinions don’t matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A problem that has been plaguing you for ages will fade in importance this week, not because it no longer exists but because you no longer care about it. You will be much more laid-back about life in general now and that’s a very good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Matters to do with investments, property and your wealth in general will take center stage over the next few days, so keep your wits about you and keep looking forward to the day when money matters no longer cause so much anxiety. It will come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take the time to look back over the past six months or so and see how far you have come. Most likely you have achieved a lot more than you thought you would, but don’t stop there. Set your sights even higher and keep reaching for the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart is at such a peak now that you will need to consciously find ways to lower your stress levels. Take what you are doing seriously but try treating it as a game as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Give 100 per cent at all times this week. This is one of the very best times of the year for getting things finished, not just to get them out of the way but to get them done to a degree of excellence that no one else is capable of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel yourself drawn toward a certain person over the next few days it could be because you are destined to work together on something important over the next few months. In the greater scheme of things there is no such thing as coincidence.

