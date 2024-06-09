Your lookahead horoscope for the week: June 9, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As the sun squares up to Saturn on your birthday it’s clear you will have to make a commitment that takes up a great deal of time and energy. Don’t try to get it done in one mad rush though – take a small step each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pluto’s influence will help you force through changes you know are needed but which other people might prefer to avoid. Use your formidable powers of persuasion to get important people on your side, then everyone else will join you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in the mood to take a few risks over the coming week but be careful you don’t go too far or you could turn important people against you. Rock the boat a bit if you must but don’t rock it so hard that everyone falls out!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’ve had your fill of taking orders from people you don’t respect and must let them know that from here on in you will be doing things your way whether they like it or not. They will be amazed, and a bit scared, that you dared to bite back!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t get important things done on your own this week, so accept that you must work closely with friends and colleagues and strive to find ways to accommodate both their ambitions and your own. Chances are they are not so far apart.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If the pressure gets a bit much for you over the next few days take that as a sign from the universe that you need to cut back on your activities. It’s good that you are so ambitious but there is no need to take it to extremes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not realize it but you are a role model for colleagues who admire the way you get on with the job without a fuss. One of those colleagues will praise you to the skies this week and, of course, you will be embarrassed – but it’s well deserved!

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in no mood to let others come between you and your goals. With both the sun and Jupiter moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you will believe that all things are possible – maybe not for others but certainly for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that if you are prepared to take risks and push boundaries you will discover that you are capable of more than you can possibly imagine. Life is always what you choose to make of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not only are you tougher than you look physically but there is a ruthless mental side to your nature as well – and over the next few days anyone who makes the mistake of thinking you are an easy touch is going to seriously regret it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must finish a project that has been dragging on too long and become a bit of a slog. Giving up on it is not an option, to set aside the necessary time to get it done and don’t let your attention wander from it for even a moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you can’t get what you want one way you will get it another way, because you are in one of those moods when you refuse to be beaten. Don’t expect the same commitment from other people though – not everyone can be as motivated as you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t kick yourself too hard, mentally or physically, if you find you have made a silly mistake. Life is a learning experience and having made an error once you are not the sort to make it again. It’s only your pride that might hurt a little.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com