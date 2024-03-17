Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune union on your birthday will bring out the best in your nature and you will touch numerous lives over the coming 12 months. Set yourself goals that both benefit you personally and make the world we all inhabit a much better place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Find a quiet place where you can get your head together and prepare yourself for the challenges and opportunities that will be coming your way. The sun’s entry into your sign this week will require the very best from you both physically and mentally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everyone around you may be rushing here, there and everywhere but you must stay calm. The more you chill out over the next few days the more you will be in the right frame of mind to deal with what life is about to throw at you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have been trying to make a good impression on someone in a position of authority you may need to redouble your efforts over the next few days. The sun’s change of signs on the 20th could be the cutoff date for getting yourself noticed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how sharp your intellectual abilities may be your thinking could get a bit muddled during the early part of the week. Even if you think you have all the facts at your fingertips it will pay you to double check and triple check before making a move.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep things simple over the next few days. If your thoughts get too complicated you may find that the answers you have been looking for remain just out of reach. You don’t need to invent complex explanations for questions of the most basic nature.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can and you must banish negative thoughts from your mind and refuse to contemplate any other outcome but total success. Other people can agonize about the rights and wrong of what they are doing but to you that’s just intellectual self-indulgence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be on the lookout this week for ways to improve your standing on the work front. If you keep your eyes and ears open you will see possibilities that did not occur to you before. They have not occurred to your rivals either, so take full advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Honesty is the best policy on the career front. If someone in a position of power asks you to list your good and bad points don’t try to make the latter look insignificant – they are more likely to be impressed if you are aware of your own weaknesses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make an effort to be nice to someone who, to say the least, rubs you the wrong way. The universe will take note of your efforts to be fair and reward you accordingly, maybe not immediately but certainly before the end of the month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ability to communicate with all sorts of people will come in handy this week but don’t fall into the trap of promising everything to everyone because that’s asking for trouble. Others must be told honestly what is and is not possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you learn something that you can turn to your financial advantage this week don’t immediately tell the world all about it. At the very least you should keep your mouth shut until Mars moves into the money area of your chart on the 22nd.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your ability to think fast and act fast will get a boost over the next few days, even though the sun leaves your sign in midweek. The fact that you can see openings and opportunities way ahead of other people is a cosmic invitation to cash in!

