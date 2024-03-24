Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday will smooth your path through life and help you to discover the good that exists in each individual. Strive to believe that even the bad stuff in the world is part of a wider and higher cosmic plan – because it is!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more people complain about what you are doing and where you are going the more you will keep at it. However, on this occasion, the lunar eclipse suggests they may be right – perhaps you do need to change direction and take a different route.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is never good to get too set in your ways and you are now so wedded to a particular way of doing things that you may be incapable of changing by choice. That’s okay. What occurs next will force a change whether you are ready or not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes it seems as if you are the only one in your family or social group who is capable of rational thought and what occurs this week will reinforce that observation. The bottom line is that some people only ever learn from their own costly mistakes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop trying to control a situation that is beyond your powers to direct and let it play itself out. On the home front, especially, loved ones must be allowed to say and do as they please. Pretend you don’t care and get on with the rest of your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you focus on what needs to be done and ignore all those other things, no matter how interesting they may be, that you know will eat into your time and energy while leading nowhere worth going. First things first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You would be wise to keep your distance from people you suspect may be more interested in making money for themselves than doing things together for the greater good. Keep your eyes open too and watch for signs that suggest you are being manipulated.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find it hard to get moving but that’s okay. In fact it may even be a good thing in that it makes it less likely that you will start a new project only to discover later on that it’s not what you really want to be doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel remorse about something you said or did recently you must get over it quickly. If you allow yourself to dwell on what you think you did wrong you won’t be able to move on and do something better. Chuck your regrets in the trash can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the people you deal with this week are going to be super touchy, thanks to the lunar eclipse. It may annoy you that they are so sensitive about things you think of as trivial but try not to make the situation worse than it needs to be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you hope will be able to further your ambitions will come into your life over the next few days but you must not take what they tell you as gospel. Listen to your inner voice first and put its message above everything else you hear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in one of those moods where the more outrageously you act the more you enjoy yourself but don’t go too far and turn loved ones against you. They will give you a lot of leeway but you still need to know when to stop!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you take risks with money while there is a lunar eclipse in the heavens you could end up paying out more than expected. An offer that sounds too good to be true must be rejected out of hand as nothing worth having comes on the cheap.

