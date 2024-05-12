Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 12, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words is one of your strengths but you cannot expect others to agree with everything you say. Don’t waste time trying to prove that you are right and other people are wrong this year – focus all your energy on having fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You make your own luck in life, so don’t feel too sorry for someone who is clearly failing because they have not been trying hard enough. The best way you can help them over the coming week is simply by being a good example.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in your sign continues to turn your life upside down in the best possible ways. A sun-Uranus link will encourage you to throw caution to the wind this week and attempt something you never believed was possible – until now!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ability to look beyond the obvious and see things that other people have missed will work in your favour over the next few days. Don’t be too eager to share what you discover though – use it to improve your own position first.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Monday’s sun-Uranus union will inspire you to look beyond what less adventurous types consider to be “normal” and try something out of the ordinary. The more you strive to be different from your rivals the more of an advantage you will have.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry about the direction your life appears to be taking because the universe has your back and in a matter of days it will become crystal clear why certain events had to happen. What others see as a loss you will see as a very big gain.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Deep down you know all the answers, or at least the ones worth having. Make it your aim over the next few days to stop thinking about a dozen different matters at once, so those answers get a chance to filter up from your subconscious mind.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 11, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 10, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 9, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 8, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 7, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A change that you have been fearing can no longer be avoided but once it occurs you will wonder why you got so worked up about it. Compared to other situations you have dealt with in the past this one won’t be much of a challenge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A sun-Uranus link in your opposite sign suggests that someone you have been close to for a very long time is about to do something you would not have expected of them. Maybe that’s your fault for thinking they should be as predictable as you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been doing too much of late and need to cut back on at least some of your commitments. Stop making changes that save a minute or two here and there and get rid of something that will save hours of your time every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you are too set in your ways to move with the times will be amazed at how quickly you adapt to changing circumstances. Seek out situations where you can prove to supporters and critics alike how adventurous you can be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You would like to believe that a colleague can be trusted but in the back of your mind alarm bells are ringing. Do not ignore them! The less influence you allow others to have over your decisions the less likely it is they will let you down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have dozens of great ideas this week and at least one of those ideas has the potential to transform your life on every level. Don’t be afraid to let important people know what you are thinking. Their support could make all the difference.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com