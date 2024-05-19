Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 19, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to get involved in activities that benefit other people. Not only will your efforts be good for friends and colleagues and loved ones but they will be good for you as well. Altruism elevates the soul.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may possess a good sense of humour but not everyone thinks that your practical jokes are funny, so be careful who you annoy over the next few days. Most importantly, avoid making fun of people in positions of authority – or the joke could be on you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make the most of the sun’s final few hours in your sign to smooth over any cracks that have developed in close relationships in recent weeks. You have been rather intense of late and your relentless attitude may have put a strain on a friendship or two.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The good times are about to return and in a matter of days you will have forgotten about recent setbacks as you set your sights on a glorious future. The sun’s move into your sign means that your ambitions will soar over the next four weeks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are holding on to something that you no longer need. Identify what that something is and then make plans to get rid of it. It may once have been useful to you but now it is tying you to the past and preventing you from moving ahead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to have doubts but something is nagging at your mind and risks holding you back. As the sun moves into a more positive area of your chart this week you can and you must adopt a more upbeat way of thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It does not matter how big your ambitions may be you still need to get from where you are now to where you want to end up. That means you must be more radical in your thinking and more assertive in how you deal with the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence then by all means leap over it. With the sun about to move into the most adventurous area of your chart you are assured the softness of landings as you hit the ground running.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone offers you something for nothing today you will, of course, be suspicious, but the planets indicate they are not trying to trick you. Think about their offer by all means but don’t wait too long to accept or it could be withdrawn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how dull life has been of late it will liven up very soon. The sun’s move into your opposite sign will bring the kind of challenges you enjoy, the kind that test you to the limit. You love nothing more than proving you are the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun is about to leave the most dynamic area of your chart other influences will continue to inspire you. Artistic activities will remain under excellent stars for several weeks to come, so use your talents to create something of lasting value.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although recent weeks have been mainly about keeping other people happy the cosmic tide is turning fast and in a matter of days you will be doing more of the things that you really enjoy. Don’t be afraid to follow your instincts and act on impulse.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if something you have been trying to do is now a lost cause but the planets indicate if you keep at it a little longer a breakthrough will arrive and all the thought and effort you put in will finally be worth it.

