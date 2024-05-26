Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 26, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put a name to your needs and then make sure everyone knows what they are. With so much positive activity on your anniversary friends and family members will go out of their way to fulfil your desires. It will be like it’s your birthday every day of the year!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make more of an effort to see a friend’s problems from their point of view. It may look as if they are overreacting but they are not as mentally and emotionally robust as you are, so make allowances for their behaviour and help them if you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep in mind that not everything you hear over the next few days is going to be true, though that does not necessarily mean that friends and colleagues will be deliberately lying to you. More likely they are just utterly confused by recent events.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to jump in and rescue a friend from the consequences of their own stupid actions but it might benefit them more if you allow the situation to play itself out. If they don’t learn the hard way they may not learn at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have made a mistake you must now be big enough to hold up your hand and admit that you got it wrong. As mistakes go it is hardly the worst you will ever make, and if you are honest even your rivals will credit you for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t force yourself to do things you have no interest in. None of your chores are so important that they cannot be left for a while, and by the time you do get around to them you may find that many have already been done for you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although the sun and Jupiter are moving through the area of your chart that governs your professional standing you don’t have to be ultra-competitive. Other influences suggest you will achieve more in the long term if you look for allies rather than rivals.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 25, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 24, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 23, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 22, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 21, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have felt the need to be secretive in recent weeks but now the sun and Venus, your ruler, are moving through one of the more open areas of your chart you don’t have to hide anything from anyone. Whatever you do, the world will support you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence may be a bit fragile at the moment but as always you will put on a brave face and make it appear as if nothing can faze you. But you still need to look inside yourself and understand why your self-belief seems so weak.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friends and loved ones will bombard you with so many questions this week that you may start looking around for a place to hide. Why do they seem to believe you have all the answers they need? Most likely because you do and they can sense it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend or colleague says you are aiming too high this week you must ignore them and aim even higher. If they are not as mentally and emotionally equipped as you to soar above restrictions then leave them down on the ground where they belong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your way of doing things has got too predictable of late, so aim to be more adventurous and try out new methods and routines. The planets indicate that even if your efforts fall short of expectations you will still be miles ahead of everyone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a business colleague promises big gains for just a small investment be smart and see it for what it is: an invitation to throw away your money. There is no such thing as a sure thing and anyone who says there is must not be trusted.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com