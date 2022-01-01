Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means the passionate side of your nature will come to the fore over the coming year. Even if you are the sort of Capricorn who stays in firm control of your emotions your lust for life will drive you on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be wary of someone on the work front who sings your praises for no obvious reason. According to the planets they have designs on your position and want to lull you into a false sense of security. But you won’t let that happen … will you?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be occasions this week when every time you want to do something different the people you want to do it with come up with excuses not to. Maybe you should take the hint and move ahead on your own. You don’t actually need them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The new year will start at a hectic pace, so take it easy if you don’t want to exhaust yourself before the end of the week. Let colleagues and employers know that you have no intention of doing for them what they should be doing for themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take nothing for granted as the new year begins. Above all don’t assume that because certain people act in a friendly manner that they really are on your side. You don’t have to be overly suspicious but you do have to keep your eyes and ears open.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to get tough with someone who seems determined not to pull their weight. You were not put on Earth to do their job as well as your own, so let them know in no uncertain fashion that you won’t tolerate laziness or shoddy work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be feeling a bit the worse for wear after the new year festivities but you will need to recover quickly because extra demands on the work front mean you will be on the go from morning to night. Fortunately, you have more staying power than most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are things going on behind the scenes that will challenge you to stay sharp in the early part of the new year. You may have your suspicions that someone is up to no good but don’t make accusations without evidence to back them up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be a law unto yourself as 2023 gets under way and anyone who tries to compel you to follow the rules is going to be disappointed. However, one individual does have the power to make life difficult for you, so be on your guard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop trying to influence events that are clearly beyond your powers to change or control and learn to adapt so that you are more likely to be on the winning side. Be patient and let things work themselves out for the best, as they always will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you start the year with a smile on your face rather than a frown. No matter how challenging recent events may have been you will get the chance to start anew in 2023 and that’s something to look forward to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to have lost touch with reality of late and therefore the most important thing as the new year begins is that you get your head out of the clouds and see life as it is rather than as how you wish it might be. Be ruthlessly practical.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be on top of your game this week and the bigger the challenges that come your way the more you will enjoy yourself. Friendships are also under excellent stars, so spend time with people whose outlook on life reflects your own way of thinking.

