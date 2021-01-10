Your lookahead horoscope: January 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The union of Mercury and Saturn on your birthday means you need to get serious about your money situation. There can be no more wasteful splashing out on things you don’t really need – every cent must be spent wisely. The savings you make will soon add up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to be lost for words but you could find yourself a bit tongue-tied when trying to explain yourself either to someone you have romantic feelings for or someone in a position of power. Why? You’ve done nothing to feel guilty about.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s important that your aims are not too high-minded. It’s good that you want to change the world but you are more likely to do that if you seek to change small things each and every day rather than one big thing all in one go.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to remember is that your mind is a tool for creation, which means you give power to whatever you choose to focus on. Mercury, your ruler, linked with Saturn will help you create something small but of potentially huge significance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone whose outlook and life experiences are very different to your own will make a big impression on you this week, but you must not fall into the trap of thinking you can be just like them. You have your own history, and your own destiny too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find certain people challenging to deal with over the next few days but that does not mean they don’t like you or don’t want to help you. On the contrary, the planets suggest they would love to see you do well, but first they want you to calm down a bit!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to tell a workmate what you really think of them (not a lot) but if you do your professional relationship is sure to go downhill fast. That may not bother you now but it will do later on when you need their help. Think again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you must be critical of someone’s performance try to wrap it up in lots of sugar coating rather than come right out and say what a poor job they have done. Not everyone is as robust as you Libra, so choose your words carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you need to remember most this week is that there is good in everybody, even though it might not always look that way. Just because someone has gone off the rails a bit and done questionable things does not mean they don’t deserve your love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Steer clear of situations you know you probably won’t enjoy. No matter how much others try to persuade you to get involved there is nothing they can do to force you, and you won’t be penalized as a result. Do only what YOU want to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know you are special but a rival thinks you’ve been bluffing it and will go out of their way to prove it this week. Don’t make it easy for them by giving less than 100 per cent in everything you do. Act as if they are always watching you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t lack for courage but a stout heart alone won’t guarantee success. A Mercury-Saturn link means you need to be on top of the facts every step of the way and you need to apply those facts with common sense. You can do that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter what you are working on or how busy you get, you must find time and space to quiet your mind so that your inner voice can tell you what you need to hear. You already know most of the answers – you just have to listen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com