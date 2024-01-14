Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find your voice over the coming year and what you have to tell the world will do a lot of people a lot of good. You may not be a prophet as such but you do have a knack for seeing what’s coming from over the horizon.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pull out all the stops and make the week ahead a time you will look back on for all the right reasons. The sun remains in the career area of your chart until the 20th, so making your mark on the work front should be your No.1 priority.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Aim to be a bit more outgoing over the next few days. You may be the sort of person who can quite happily exist within themselves but the planets are pushing you to open up and show the world you have a more sociable side to your nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be looking forward to what you have to do this week but you can and you must do it to the best of your abilities. If you use your powers of imagination to pretend that you are enjoying yourself it might turn out to be true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make an effort to get involved in something – a cause or a social program maybe – that helps people who may not have had your good fortune in life. Not only will you enjoy it but you could find yourself occupying a position of some responsibility.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be assertive by nature but if you are smart you will avoid clashes with people in positions of authority over the next few days. The planets warn that one particular individual is looking for an excuse to clip your wings. Don’t give it to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been in a highly positive frame of mind of late and that is likely to continue for at least another week. Look at everything that occurs, be it “good” or be it “bad”, as something you can learn from and maybe, one day, profit from too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An offer that comes out of the blue this week will lift your spirits and remind you that people in positions of authority have not forgotten you and in fact rate you highly. Expect a jealous comment or two from rivals who have been overlooked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t give up on a relationship that has been causing you problems because the cosmic tide is on the turn and it should be just a matter of days before things are running smoothly again. Besides, since when have you been the sort to give up on anything?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more your rivals say you need to change your methods or routines the more you will insist on carrying on as before. You do, though, need to be aware that they may be playing a double bluff on you – maybe they really don’t want you to change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so many things going your way in recent weeks it may be tempting to believe that the good times will last forever, but you have far too much common sense to get trapped in that way of thinking. Prepare yourself mentally for the challenges to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun will shortly return to your sign, so don’t worry if you are feeling down at the moment because you will soon be on the way up for an extended period of time. Life moves in cycles and the next revolution could be one of the best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop worrying about issues that are of minor importance and focus on the bigger picture instead. You may find it hard to believe but in the greater scheme of things you are doing very well indeed and nothing needs to change. Just enjoy being who you are.

