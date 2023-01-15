Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new romantic attraction could take up a large slice of your time and energy over the next 12 months but don’t get carried away. The planets warn you might be better off sticking with an existing relationship, even though it may not be as exciting.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pressure will be on you to deliver this week, both in your personal life and at work, and you won’t disappoint. Don’t bother trying to plan anything major for the next few days because you will do more and do better if you react to events.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’ve had your share of challenges in recent weeks but they will reach a new level when the sun changes signs on the 20th. Between now and then relax and get as much rest as possible – and stay on good terms with people in positions of power.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been a little too cautious recently but when the sun moves in your favour towards the end of the week you will make up for it big time. There is no need to go to extremes though – apply yourself sensibly both at home and at work.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been rather generous of late, both with your money and with your time, but you have also neglected your own interests and it has cost you in ways you did not expect. As from this week you need to do more for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have fallen behind in your workload recently you may be tempted to redouble your efforts to catch up again but is that really such a good idea? One thing you can do to make life easier is to stop setting yourself unreasonable deadlines.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find that your energy takes a dive over the next few days that’s a clear sign you have been pushing too hard. Slow down a bit and focus on aims and ambitions that you enjoy and which don’t require a superhuman effort to reach.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although your self-belief may have taken a bit of a knock in recent weeks you are still in there fighting and in a matter of days will be back to your best. The sun’s change of signs on the 20th will give your confidence a major boost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem to others that you are extremely thick-skinned but you are actually more sensitive than you look and what happens this week will affect you deeply. You will, of course, put on a brave face but try showing your feelings too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into the most sociable area of your chart at the end of the week, so allow yourself to have fun. Your money situation may be a bit of a challenge at the moment but you can find ways to enjoy yourself without adding to your debts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have a tendency to spend more time thinking about what might go wrong than actually making things go right and that needs to change. Start by recognizing over the next few days that, compared to most people, you are one of life’s winners.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your luck is about to turn in a very big way and by this time next week you will look back and wonder how and why you allowed yourself to fear the worst. The sun in your sign from the 20th will inspire you to love life again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will come to the aid of someone in need this week and will ask for nothing in return. Deep down you know that what you do for other people now will come back to you in some way in the future. The universe never forgets.

