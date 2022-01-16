Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be direct and decisive in everything you say and do over the coming year, so much so that some people won’t like it. Should that worry you? No it should not. If you intend to transform your existence you may have to make unpopular choices.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The upcoming full moon will bring a domestic issue to a head and there may be a few uncomfortable moments, but both sides need to come clean about their feelings or it could drag on forever. You still have so much to smile about together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may wish you were some place else at the moment but you are where you are and there are things you must do before the universe allows you to move on. Refuse to get emotional about matters that can only be solved if approached logically.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Monday’s full moon cuts across the money axis of your chart, which means you must ease back on your spending. Most importantly, you have to get past the mindset that says you need to possess every shiny new toy that comes on the market.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the approaching full moon taking place in your sign you may get angry for no good reason over the next few days. If it happens it happens and there is no reason to feel guilty about it, but you will have to apologize to some people later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you don’t feel much like socializing then don’t force yourself. This is one of those times when you will get more out of the day by staying at home and meditating on the meaning of life – or putting your feet up and watching something relaxing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No lasting harm will come of an argument you have with a friend, so long as you say sorry the first chance you get. Everyone falls out now and again, it’s a natural thing, so put it behind you and move on. It may even bring you closer together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are thinking about a change of direction, or even a change of career, this is not the best time to make any hard and fast decisions. Wait until later in the week when the full moon’s power is fading and you’re less likely to make a mistake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be desperate to get out into the world and have some fun but you also need to pay attention to the needs of partners and loved ones. If you head off into the sunset without clearing it with them first the consequences could get ugly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how good the deal you are being offered may be you must give it extra consideration, and maybe call in an expert to advise you, before making a final decision. If you get it wrong it could cost you a large chunk of cash.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t go along with what other people want you to do just to keep them happy. Yes, of course, you should look for ways you can work and play together but it must not be at the expense of your own mental, financial or spiritual wellbeing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your head and your heart will pull you in two very different directions over the next few days and somehow you must find ways to be true to them both. Common sense is important, of course, but so is respecting the needs of the people you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not take anything for granted over the next few days. It may seem as if all is right with the world and you don’t need to worry any more but not everyone feels the same way. Be aware that other people’s decisions will directly affect you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com