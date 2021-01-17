Your lookahead horoscope: January 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As an earth sign you can be a bit of a cynic, but your birthday chart suggests you will be more open to unusual ideas over the coming 12 months. An open mind is a wonderful thing, but don’t open it so far you risk your brains falling out!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be tension in the air this week, but on this occasion that tension could be creative. Anything of a team nature will provoke a few fireworks but once everyone has had their say the way forward should be clear to see – so keep your eyes open.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you want to do this week and what the powers that be expect you to do will be two completely different things. Somehow you are going to have to find a way to keep others happy while also moving closer to your own objectives.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may want nothing more than to be on the move this week but events will force you to stay right where you are. Gemini is supposed to be a flexible sign, so use your imagination and find other ways to experience the thrills you seek.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It might be a smart move to keep your opinions to yourself this week, especially when dealing with people who have the power to make life tough for you. Yes, of course, you know what’s going on, but do you really have to let everyone know?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be kinder to yourself. You need to accept that it’s okay to relax. Your mind may be on the go from dawn to dusk but your body needs a rest. Set no targets or schedules this week – just enjoy the moments as they come your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend says something you profoundly disagree with this week you will, of course, want to make an issue of it. But is it worth the effort? And is it worth the consequences that might arise? Just this once, let it pass. Nothing they say can hurt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Say what needs to be said in a way that leaves no one in any doubt what you mean. The current cosmic picture is rather muddled and warns that even minor misunderstandings could quickly develop into major conflicts, so choose your words with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to react on a purely emotional level to what you see or hear this week. You may think it calls for a strong response but the planets suggest you will have more of an impact if you stay calm and show you are in control of your feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A major Jupiter-Uranus link will inspire you to think outside the box but there is a danger that you will be so enamoured by a new theory that you ignore its obvious defects. You don’t have to back it 100 per cent. It’s okay to be undecided.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some cynics say there is a sucker born every minute, and maybe they are right, but if someone expects you to fall for their lies they are going to be disappointed. Let them know you were not born yesterday – wisdom-wise you’re much older than that!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter in your sign endows you with a great deal of confidence but you need to make sure you don’t get carried away and do something silly. Be assertive and ambitious but recognize too that not everyone shares your aims or your outlook on life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if you have to hold off for a few days, or even a few weeks, before starting a project you have high hopes for in 2021. Good things often take time and the signs are this will be so good that it’s more than worth waiting for.

