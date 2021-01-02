Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What are you genuinely passionate about? What activity do you never tire of doing? Focus on that one thing to the exclusion of everything else over the coming year. What others think about it does not matter in the slightest – it’s your destiny to make it work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t put all your efforts into work and career matters this week, focus on family and friendships too. You may be busy and under pressure but you will make better decisions, personally and professionally, if you allow yourself to have a bit of fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your feelings will be close to the surface over the next few days and there will be times when you could easily scream at the world … but don’t. Others expect you to be the one who stays calm no matter how tough things get. Don’t disappoint them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be no shortage of requests for help this coming week and you won’t hesitate to do what you can to assist friends and work colleagues. If you want some time to yourself though you may have to get tough and turn some people down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The old year is done and dusted and now you must look forward with a positive attitude and the belief that you can and you will make your dreams come true. There will be good news of one sort or another over the next few days – so smile!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars as the new year gets under way is that you cannot do everything for everyone. Let those around you know, right from the start, that your needs will always come first – only after that will you help them if you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, will sharpen your mind and make it easier for you to focus on what truly matters. On the work front, especially, you need to distinguish between what’s good for you and what others think will be good for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mercury moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you will find it easy to express yourself both verbally and creatively. Don’t let anyone tell you that certain goals cannot be reached – with your level of self-confidence all things are possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste your time on people who do nothing but gossip and tell silly stories. There are two kinds of people in the world: those who talk a good fight and those who know how to get down and dirty and get things done. Which one are you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to start the new year by going on a spending spree but that would be foolish. Buying more luxury items is just a displacement activity to stop you from going after your long-term goals. It really is time to get serious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do whatever it takes to avoid getting caught up in other people’s fights and feuds. You have important things to do as the new year begins and you cannot afford to waste time on issues that don’t take you closer to your ultimate goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury’s influence in your sign over the next few days will inspire you not only to put a name to your dream but to go after it with everything you’ve got. It’s time to leave petty matters behind you once and for all – and petty people too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to work your fingers to the bone, especially not for the benefit of other people. You’ve been on the go 24 hours a day of late and desperately need to relax and unwind. Take a break – you’ve earned it and you deserve it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com