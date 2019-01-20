Your lookahead horoscope: January 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Never doubt that you are under divine protection. Never doubt that the path you are on is the right one for you. Your task this coming year is to have faith – in yourself, in other people, and in the invisible powers that guide your life. It will turn out right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why have you been making life so hard for yourself? Most of the problems you face have simple solutions but for some reason you have been unable to see them. As from this week though everything will be clear again. There can be no more illusions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into the area of your chart that relates to your social standing and your professional status, which means that over the next few weeks you can and you must take advantage of opportunities to better yourself – of which there will be plenty.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you once took really seriously now just looks silly and you will wonder why you inflated its importance so much. Whatever the reason you are finally over it, so move on and don’t waste time looking back. It’s all good experience.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As from today the emphasis will shift from partnerships of a personal nature to partnerships of a financial and professional nature. Tread carefully when dealing with other people’s money Cancer – you cannot afford to betray their trust, not even accidentally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s entry into your opposite sign of Aquarius marks the halfway point of your solar year, and what you learnt over the past six months can now be used to make the next six months a time of great success. You did learn something, didn’t you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the work and wellbeing area of your chart challenges you to find new ways to organize your everyday affairs – ways that don’t drain you physically, mentally and emotionally. Yes, it is possible to do less and get better results.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The time has come to make a name for yourself. Now that the sun is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart there is no reason at all why you should stay in the shadows any more. Stake your place at the front of the stage!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A sudden attraction may take you by surprise but according to the planets you have been sending out signals that you need to get close to someone and now the universe is answering your call. Be ready for anything – and anyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the most open and outgoing area of your chart will bring opportunities to get out into the world and have fun. No matter how tough the past few weeks have been you will make up for it now. It’s party time!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun leaves your birth sign today but that does not mean that either your outlook or your ambitions must change. On the contrary, if you carry on as before you will find that your struggles are fewer and that life actually becomes easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year begins and all the cosmic indications suggest it is going to be a good one. Think big, act big and believe that the words you speak and the actions you take will make a lasting difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are now entering what promises to be the most inward-looking time of the year, a time when you retreat from the world to whatever extent is possible and get to grips with your deepest thoughts and feelings. Nothing is off limits. Confront your demons.

