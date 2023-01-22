Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn union on your birthday means you need to get serious about a relationship you merely toyed with in the past. Give the object of your affection the love and attention they need and they will repay you handsomely in years to come.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something that has been bothering you for ages will no longer seem such a big deal over the coming week. You may even be annoyed that you allowed it to take up such a large chunk of your time and energy. Learn from it and let it go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Now that changes planet Uranus is moving in your favour again you will be looking for ways to make your mark, especially on the work front. Have the confidence to put yourself forward and let those in positions of authority know you are special.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may be a few raised voices this week but if you stay calm and recognize that none of it is of any real importance you won’t be affected. A sense of humour will be a big help too. Strive to see the funny side in every situation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point arguing with people who refuse to see sense, so identify those individuals whose outlook is at odds with your own and give them a miss. In time they may or may not see how foolish they’ve been but you won’t care either way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s quite possible that you will get extremely upset with a friend or colleague who has let you down or even lied to you in recent months. Don’t blame it all on them though. You bear some responsibility too for your reckless wishful thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to be patient with the people you meet over the next few days but it’s important that you make the effort. In the not-too-distant future you may need their help, which you won’t get if you have been overly critical.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Now that Uranus has come to the end of its retrograde phase you can break through a barrier that previously held you back from enriching yourself. You may need to remind yourself though that success isn’t just about money, it’s about self-respect too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must make a serious effort to get the support of partners and loved ones before embarking on a project of some sort. No matter how confident you may be in your own strength and skill you are unlikely to get far on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to change your life for the better you must stop wasting time and energy on activities that are of no relevance to your long-term goals. Social events are okay, in fact they’re a must, but don’t burden yourself with too many commitments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you act quickly and decisively over the next few days there is every chance you will reach your objective before rivals know what you are up to. You have been a bit too cautious of late, so unleash your creative spirit and build something wonderful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because you feel that you can take on the world and win does not mean you have to. The sun in your sign will encourage you to take chances this week but make sure the odds are stacked in your favour. You cannot afford to be reckless.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to pay a lot less attention to what other people are saying and a lot more attention to what your heart is telling you. You don’t need advice from friends and family, not when you already know, deep down, what must be done.

