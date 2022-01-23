Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This is not a time to be careful, this is a time to go big in every area of your existence. Both mentally and emotionally you will be operating on a much higher level over the coming year, so dare to be different and dare to be free.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you are fond of will disappoint you in some way over the next few days but it’s far from the end of the world so don’t make a big thing of it. Not everyone can be as perfect as you Aries … and, yes, that is a joke!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The harder the task that needs to be accomplished the more others will turn to you for help. You should, of course, take that as a compliment but it can get a bit tiresome too. You may have to say “no” more than you would like to this week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most things are going well for you now and will go even better as the sun moves deeper into the sympathetic sign of Aquarius. But don’t get complacent or you could end up making some silly mistakes. Watch out for little things that might trip you up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more certain people urge you to act quickly before a golden opportunity passes you by the more you will be wondering what’s in it for them. If your sixth sense tells you to proceed with caution you should know better than to ignore it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may need to raise cash in a hurry but don’t sign your life away, still less your soul. What looks like a tempting offer on the surface could have a hidden trap waiting to ensnare you, so go without for a bit rather than risk losing everything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will come up against various obstacles over the next few days but don’t even think of taking a backward step. The more you keep hammering at the door the more likely it is to open up for you before the end of the month, so be patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Steer clear of people whose outlook on life is too downbeat for your liking. At this time of year more than most you have every reason to be optimistic but not everyone is as open to life’s wonders as you are, and misery loves company.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This would be the ideal time to let a special person know how much they mean to you. Because you tend to keep your feelings under control (if you didn’t they might explode!) not everyone you care for is aware how deep your emotions go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Set your sights high and don’t let anyone talk you out of what you are about to attempt. Yes, they’re right, you could fail. Yes, they’re right, you could look back and regret it. But you will regret it so much more if you don’t give it a go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something unexpected will occur over the coming week and as you’re not in the mood for surprises it’s unlikely to meet with your approval. Don’t make a big thing of it though. Resist it if you can but be ready to go with the flow if you can’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to take drastic action to get your life moving again but is it really necessary? According to the planets if you let things be over the next few days you won’t have to do anything at all – others will get their hands dirty for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is a waste of time seeking other people’s approval and if you don’t know that for a fact now you will do very soon. Decide what it is you need to get done and then just do it, regardless of how friends and family and colleagues may react.

