Your lookahead horoscope: January 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you will expect nothing less than perfection over the coming year. But is that really possible? Aim high by all means, but don’t hold yourself to standards that mere mortals (of which you are one) cannot hope to reach.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to make an extra strong effort to get along with friends and colleagues this week as the planets warn that minor disagreements could easily blow up into major disputes. Is it worth falling out over issues that are of no real importance? Of course not.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Saturn in the career area of your chart means you will be called on to carry some heavy loads over the next few days. The good news is you are more than up to the task – in fact you will quite enjoy showing what a trooper you are.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if certain people are deliberately ignoring you, but is that really the case or is it that you are looking at the situation from a restricted viewpoint? Most likely it’s the latter, so stay calm. Normal service will be resumed very soon.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Focus on finishing what you have already begun rather than start something new today. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart indicates that if you can see a project through to completion it could make you a nice chunk of cash.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Saturn in the relationship area of your chart means there will be times when you find it hard to get along with partners and loved ones, but it’s really no big deal. Even best friends and soulmates have days when they prefer to be left alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There have been so many changes of late that it may come as a surprise that everything now seems to stop. The sun’s link to Saturn will bring an opportunity to stand back from what you are working on and view it from a wider perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you don’t let your imagination lead you off in interesting but ultimately useless directions. A more logical and practical approach to what you are doing, both at home and at work, will work wonders over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be careful this week, especially on the home front where loved ones may be so touchy that even the smallest thing is likely to set them off. Forget about trying to make them smile – the only thing that makes them happy now is feeling miserable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t make too many plans today because your ability to come and go as you please could be severely restricted. You may not be happy about it but whatever sacrifices you make now will be made up to you before the end of the month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can and you must get your priorities right. With the sun linked to Saturn, your ruler, today you will get out of life exactly what you put in, no more and no less. Make an effort and the universe will make an effort for you. It’s that simple.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign will bring numerous challenges in 2021 but you are well equipped to deal with each and every one of them. The challenge you face today may not seem too tough but don’t take it for granted. Make sure you always stay one step ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be hard to shake off the feeling that you could have done more and could have done better when helping a friend but there is no point dwelling on it. Life moves on and you must move on too. Remember, there’s always a next time.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com