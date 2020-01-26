Your lookahead horoscope: January 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore those who say that you should follow a path through life that others have trod before you. Where is the fun in that? You are in no mood to play safe and over the coming year will push yourself beyond anything you have done before. Greatness awaits you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to get along with people this week it will pay dividends later in the year. You may enjoy your own company but that does not mean that everyone else is boring. There are plenty of people out there who are on your mental level.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you look ahead now the more likely it is you will enjoy success later on. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart not only encourages you to be ambitious but to think long-term as well – that means 10 years ahead, not just ten days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will be easy for you to reach out to people this week, especially the kind of people who need your special blend of logic and empathy. The advice you give to someone over the next 24 hours could be just what they need to turn their life around.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to understand why a friend or family member is acting in such a negative manner but no doubt they have their reasons. Instead of wondering about it, why don’t you just ask them? They may welcome someone to confide in.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to put a relationship on a firmer footing is to not be so insistent that the other party sees everything your way. Yes, you may be right, but sometimes being right is not as important as being accepted for who you are and how you feel.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to make a sustained effort to get your workload back to a level where it does not feel as if everything is about to come crashing down around your ears. Combine a few early starts with a few late finishes over the next few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Creatively and artistically this is still a good time for you, but are you doing anything worthwhile with it? There is nothing wrong with taking it easy but doing so now is a bit of a waste, so get up and get at it and get great things done!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be more decisive, especially when dealing with the kind of domestic issues that can get worse over time if no one tries to resolve them. Family feuds are a part of life but that does not mean they should last a lifetime – get them sorted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point getting upset with people who have let you down, deliberately or otherwise. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so learn what you can from the situation and then resolve to move on. Never forget that life is supposed to be fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like everyone else you need to make ends meet and opportunities to boost your income will soon come your way. Your money situation would improve just as well, of course, if you could find ways to cut back on your spending. Make that your thought for the day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new beginning is both possible and desirable, but it won’t happen unless you take the steps to make it happen. Decide where and to what extent you want your life to change and then make the bold moves that will get things moving in the right direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A positive attitude is a must, especially if you are the sort of Pisces who tends to see your glass as half empty rather than half full. The bottom line is that life is largely what you choose to make of it, so choose to love and laugh and learn.

