Your lookahead horoscope: January 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must avoid extremes over the coming 12 months. It may not be easy for you to steer a middle course when there is so much to be passionate about but if you want to get things done you will need to meet others halfway. Compromise is a must.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sometimes you find it hard to let go of the past but that won’t be a problem now. On the contrary, you will be so eager to start anew that you risk getting rid of some things – and some people too – it might have been better to keep.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ask yourself what you would like to be doing if nothing and no one could hold you back. Then do it. Most of the obstacles in your life exist mainly in your mind and once you get your head around that fact they will fade quite quickly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to put up with the kind of behaviour you would never inflict on others. Nor do you have to sit there and listen to other people’s constant complaints. Get up, get out into the world and, maybe, get a new set of friends.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can make yourself laugh or you can make yourself cry – the effort that goes into those very different reactions is exactly the same. Change your attitude by recognizing that the world is not against you and people are not the enemy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Honesty is by far the best policy now, even if by being honest you upset someone you love. Inevitably, they will thank you later on when they realize that you were right and they were wrong. Just remember that being honest does not mean being brutal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can be a star or you can be anonymous. That is the message for you as you move into the new week. It is also possible, of course, that you can be both at the same time. Few things in life come down to an either-or choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is not only one of the best times of the year for you but potentially one of the best times of your life. Forget about your worries and woes – just chuck them out – and get busy making the most of your opportunities, of which there are plenty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may not be true that you never change your mind once it is made up but it takes an awful lot to make you reconsider. What happens early next week though will make it obvious that you need to think again – and a bit more deeply this time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your head is so full of big ideas that you are worried it might explode if you don’t get them out into the world. So what’s stopping you? You don’t have to wait for conditions to be perfect – act now. The world will adapt to accommodate you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The best way to learn is from other people’s mistakes and there will be no end of opportunities to do that over the next few days. It also means, of course, that there can be no excuses if you get it wrong. Do it once and do it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel as if you are giving your all but there is much more you can do. The sun in your sign makes it easy to raise your sights and raise your game, and that’s great. Just remember that it is only a game. Take nothing too seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Find ways to relax and don’t let anything that goes on in the world, no matter how close or how far, get to you on a personal level. The key to an enjoyable life is knowing what to care about. Care most about your own mental and emotional health.

