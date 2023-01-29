Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Authority figures will play a central role in your life over the coming 12 months and it is of the utmost importance that you recognize they have a role to play. Tone down the rebellious side of your nature and work with them toward common goals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You cannot afford to let petty disputes get in the way of the important business of having fun socially and getting on in the world. If certain people seem determined to stir things up you may have no option but to turn your back on them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn there is a danger you might fall into the trap of making the facts fit your assumptions. If that happens you will only succeed in taking yourself even further away from the truth than where you are now. Ruthless realism is a must.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be of the opinion that something drastic needs to be done to put some life back into a project that is losing momentum but don’t be too hasty. Instead, try approaching it from a slightly different angle, so your actions are not so predictable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point forcing your body to do things it doesn’t want to do, because in the long-term your energy and enthusiasm are sure to take a dive. Maybe you should be asking if you are expecting too much of yourself physically.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find it worrying that you are not at the front of whatever race you are currently running but even a Leo needs to fall back into the pack once in a while. You’ll get your second wind this week and soon be surging ahead again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Small talk won’t interest you in the slightest over the next few days. There are important matters that need to be dealt with and you cannot afford to waste time discussing the weather or what’s currently streaming. Let everyone know you mean business.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make an effort to say nice things about the people you meet over the coming week, even those people you don’t much like. At this time of year more than most kind words can have a hugely positive effect on the way we treat each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem reluctant to take advantage of an opportunity that on most other occasions you would happily grasp. Why is that? It could be because you’ve been listening to people whose outlook is relentlessly negative. Ignore them and give it a go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if your feelings for someone you are fond of are not being returned but you have probably got the wrong end of the stick. This is a busy time for them, so wait a bit and see if they behave differently later in the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is possible to know too much about what other people are up to and the planets warn it might be wiser to keep your curiosity to yourself over the coming week. If you dig up any embarrassing secrets others might start digging up a few of your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need help with your workload this week then ask for it. Friends and family members will happily offer their assistance but only if you make it clear their advice will be welcome. You do have a history of telling people to mind their own business!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure others know what you expect of them this week, because if there is a breakdown in communication it could lead to a breakdown in relations. Spell it out for them in words of three syllables or less so they can’t help but get it right.

