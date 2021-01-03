Your lookahead horoscope: January 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What is your plan for the coming 12 months? How clear is it? Does it inspire you? Make sure what you are doing is what you want to be doing, and not what other people expect you to be doing – that is the recipe for both satisfaction and success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why have you got this nagging feeling in the back of your brain that you have done something wrong and will be made to pay for it? It could be your mind playing tricks on you but more likely your subconscious is telling you to be careful. So listen!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry if a loved one seems a bit withdrawn this week – it’s probably no more than a touch of new year letdown. Give them the time and space they need and don’t try to push them in any way. They’ll be back to their best soon enough.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your gregarious nature may have to be curtailed a bit this week and during the early part of the week as Saturn brings a new responsibility. Can you just ignore it? No you cannot most importantly of all, make a good job of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It will pay you to cut back on your spending over the next week or so, especially if you used the festive season as an excuse to go on a splurge. Is there anything you now realize you don’t need that can be returned? Hopefully you kept the receipt.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are the kind of Leo who likes to have fun it will pay you to tone things down a bit this week. You can still have fun, of course, but not everyone is having such an easy time of it at the moment, so show some tact,

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens early in the new year will disrupt your life in a number of ways, but most of all it will force you to think about how your decisions impact on other people. Don’t forget: for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to pull out of an event you were looking forward to. The people you were going to share it with won’t be happy about it but you will just have to explain to them that it cannot be helped. You have more important commitments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be having second thoughts about an ambition that only a short while ago you were hugely enthusiastic about. What brought about this sudden change of mind? Most likely it’s because you’ve realized that you could be aiming even higher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets your natural optimism has broken free of reality and now you believe that anything and everything is possible. Maybe it is, but you’ll still need to find ways to make your dreams work. They won’t just happen as if by magic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone whose assistance you have been able to count on in the past may not be able to help you now, so you will need to up your game and find ways to fend for yourself. It shouldn’t be too difficult. You thrive on challenge and competition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both Jupiter and Saturn moving through your sign there will be times when you find it hard to decide if you love life or hate it. If you look closely though you will discover that even the bad things have positive outcomes – most of the time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no reason to push yourself harder than you usually do – and every reason not to. Why risk straining your body and mind when all the signs say you will get where you need to go eventually and without any kind of time penalty?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com