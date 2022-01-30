Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although Uranus is your ruling planet its influence this year could be quite disruptive. Stay sharp physically and mentally and be ready to move in a new direction at a moment’s notice. You’re better than your rivals and your eagerness for action will prove it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have strong opinions on certain issues but you need to recognize that other people have strong views too and they won’t always align with your own. You could get into a fight this week but you don’t need to. Agree to disagree and leave it at that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are about to find a solution to a problem that has been giving you grief for a very long time but it will mean making a choice that others disapprove of. Be that as it may you know there is no other way to resolve the situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Success in the professional side of your life is a matter of when rather than if. You have so many good cosmic things going for you now that some kind of breakthrough is a certainty, though it won’t come without a struggle as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you do over the next few days will set the scene for the following six months and most likely it will involve a major break with the past. The sooner you cut yourself free from yesterday’s fears and failures the sooner the universe will reward you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to talk to strangers this week you will find you can help each other in numerous ways. You can only go so far on your own, and the same limits apply to them, but together there is no end to what you can achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you do and say over the next 24 hours will have an effect on the way employers and other authority figures treat you. Make sure you put up a good front and act positively and professionally at all times. First impressions are so important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are beginning to suspect that you have been in one place too long and now seems to be a good time to move on. You may not have to move far physically but you will have to detach yourself from some people mentally and emotionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be suspicious if someone you don’t always get along with does their best to be nice to you. Yes, it’s possible they are up to no good but more likely they want to interact with you on a friendlier level. You don’t have to be enemies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A close personal relationship may have been giving you cause for concern but the planets indicate the worst is over and you will soon be on the same emotional and romantic wavelength again. You’re too much alike to spend too long apart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s good that you want to be of service to others but be careful because some people will certainly try to take advantage of you. If someone requests your assistance this week is it a genuine call for help, or are they too lazy to help themselves?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign does wonders for your confidence but don’t make the mistake of thinking that will be enough to see you through. Before embarking on a challenge this week make sure you have done your homework. If you fail, it won’t look good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Refuse to be swayed by the critics and cynics. The more they try to put doubts in your mind the more you must act as if you don’t have a care in the world. A positive outlook is a must most of the time, but especially so over the next few days.

