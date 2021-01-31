Your lookahead horoscope: January 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to follow the path of least resistance over the coming year. Blazing your own trail may be tougher than relying on others but it will bring you so much more satisfaction. Embrace the spirit of adventure and let it sweep you along in a new direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Saturn in the friendship area of your chart could put a damper on social activities this week but that may actually be a good thing. There are important tasks that need to be finished before the new week begins, so don’t waste your precious time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Chores you would prefer to avoid will take up a large slice of your time this week but there is no way you can escape them so you might as well get them done to the best of your ability. The powers that be will respect, and reward, your commitment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you try to convince someone that what they believe in is rubbish the more they will cling to their ideas and opinions. Hopefully at some point you will realize that your efforts are counter-productive and just let them get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Saturn in the wealth area of your chart suggests you need to get serious about your financial situation, not later on but right now. The simple fact is you have been spending money you don’t actually possess, so like it or not cutbacks are called for.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to say or do anything that could cause problems for a relationship this week. Keep your thoughts to yourself and resist the urge to point out where a partner or loved one has been going wrong. They are unlikely to thank you for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to throw yourself into your work as a way of forgetting about something that has been upsetting you, but it can only be a temporary solution. Sooner or later you’ll need to face up to the truth – then do something about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something good will occur over the next few days but it may not seem good to begin with. You may in fact be annoyed that your carefully laid plans have been disrupted but come next weekend you will be very pleased they were.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not allow yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security by someone you thought you could trust. This won’t be the first time they have sprung an unpleasant surprise on you, so don’t you think it’s time you learned your lesson?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t make a big deal out of something small this week. It’s not like you to focus so much on details but for some reason you want to make sure that every little thing you do goes exactly right. You know from past experience that isn’t going to happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can and you must find ways to make your cash go further. You may have been able to afford certain luxuries in the past but you cannot afford them now, so be reasonable and cut back on your outgoings. Self-discipline in money matters is a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What’s going on at the moment may seem self-evident to you but not everyone shares your insight into how the world works, so make allowances for those whose outlook is limited. Being unduly hard on them won’t change a thing, for them or for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you deny yourself now the more you will possess later on, so summon up all your powers of self-discipline and do what has to be done. Your own needs are important but you will enjoy satisfying them more if you help other people first.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com