Your lookahead horoscope: January 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are in no mood to play silly games, no matter how much fun they might be, and over the coming year you will strive to use your skills in ways that benefit both you and those who depend on you. Responsibility brings out the best in you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you thought was of huge importance toward the end of last year suddenly means nothing to you, which in a way is quite worrying. Clearly the higher part of your mind has moved on – now it’s time for the rest of you to follow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have accumulated a lot of junk – physical and emotional – in recent weeks and now is a good time to get rid of it. You may fear losing things that could be of use to you later but that’s just the negative side of your mind talking. Ignore it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your work schedule needs a refresh as too many tasks have been getting on top of you, so identify the two or three things that need dealing with immediately and junk the rest for the time being. The fewer things you do the better you will do them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment, but do you know what you are going to be doing with it? Whatever creative projects you have begun in recent months it’s time to get serious about making them work in the real world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Set your sights high and then go even higher. As a Leo your talents are limitless and the possibilities open to you are endless, so accept nothing less of yourself than the very best and let the world see what Fire sign energy and ambition can do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Take time out from your busy schedule to talk to partners and loved ones and relatives and discover how you can assist them. If you can find ways to bring happiness to other people you will also enjoy a higher level of happiness yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life will pick up dramatically over the next week or two, so get plenty of rest and don’t squander your time and energy on activities that don’t bring any obvious long-term benefits. Think of the future and act accordingly in the present.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign during the latter part of last year lifted your spirits and showed you how much more was possible. Now you must follow up with concrete action to improve your position in everyday life. Above all, make sure you benefit financially.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mars moves deeper into your sign you will become even more willful than usual, and not everyone will like it. That’s too bad, because you are not going to change your ways just to make other people feel comfortable. You know what you want, so get it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people may try to tell you that times are tough but with so much cosmic activity in and around your sign you possess a much more positive outlook. Not everything will come easily to you, of course, but few things worth having in life ever do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Recent events, many of them less than enjoyable, have taught you some valuable lessons, not the least of which is that you have what it takes to rise above setbacks and take charge of your life. For you, second best is not an option, not now, not ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you were once hugely ambitious about but which then fell down your list of priorities will engage you again and it’s quite possible that this time you will see it through to completion. It was a good idea then and it’s a good idea now.

