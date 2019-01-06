Your lookahead horoscope: January 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there an eclipse on your birthday but changes planet Uranus moves in your favour, too. So how can you possibly lose? You can’t, is the answer to that one – so decide what kind of hero you want to be, then live the part to the full.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A solar eclipse in the career area of your chart means you can succeed if you really want to. No matter how many times you have failed in the past you WILL get it right now – so get at it and be the very best you can be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Set yourself some kind of challenge this week, and the more difficult it is the better. Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn means that what may seem like an impossible task to other people will come easy to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you think too rationally this week you could limit yourself to a smaller than necessary range of possibilities. If you want something enough you can find a way to make it happen, even if your Gemini logic circuits say it cannot be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make an effort to talk to people this week, even the kind of people you would usually cross the road to avoid. If you find out what they think and how they feel it could lead to solutions to some of your own very personal issues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

However tough a problem may seem to you now the planets indicate that if you focus on it to the exclusion of everything else you will find a solution quite quickly, maybe even in a matter of hours. Do you listen to your inner voice? You should.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is one of the best weeks of the year for you as a solar eclipse in the most dynamic area of your chart endows you with an unlimited supply of energy. What is it you really, really want to accomplish? Don’t wait any longer – just go for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Follow your intuition this week, even if it leads you in directions that seem a little odd. Yes, it’s often the case that there is safety in numbers but that does not mean those numbers are right. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to succeed won’t doubt it much longer. What you do this week will take even those who know you well by surprise. The world is yours to play with as you see fit, so have fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Uranus, planet of changes, turns in your favour again, making it easy for you to follow a path that you felt unable to explore in the latter part of 2018. Now, at last, you can go where you want to go and do what you want to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

All things are possible for you now, Capricorn. Not only has Mercury joined the sun in your sign but a powerful eclipse endows you with the kind of self-belief that few people ever experience. Set your sights on the Moon – then reach for the stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The answers you need to find are not “out there” in the world at large but “in here” in your own mind. Ignore what other people tell you this week and follow your instincts to the letter. Your inner voice is the only guide you will ever need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The odds are very much in your favour at the moment and if you make an effort to get out into the world and interact with friends and neighbors you will accomplish things that most other times would not be possible for you. Be amazing!

