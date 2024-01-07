Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have done enough thinking and planning – too much in fact – and must now get your act together and start making things happen both at home and at work. Don’t worry if you don’t feel entirely ready, because the universe is behind you 100 per cent.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What other people achieve over the next few days will awaken you to the fact that you are living way below your true potential and need to get your act back on track. At home and at work don’t aim for less than being the absolute best.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you once had high hopes for no longer seems to interest you the way it once did. Most likely that’s a good thing in that it will free up time and energy for activities that are more in tune with what the universe wants you to do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

One or more of your beliefs will come under the spotlight over the next few days and it is quite possible that you will change your outlook on life completely. You have never been the sort to cling to opinions that have outlived their usefulness.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you getting the most out of life – and if not, why not? It’s no good blaming other people for holding you back because you can break free any time that you choose. Make your next move the one that gets you back on the path to success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be plenty of challenges to get your teeth into over the coming week. The more others try to impose their will on you the more you will be inspired to fight back. As always, you are at your best when the pressure is on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Any nagging doubts you have about what you are planning to do must be banished from your mind immediately. What matters now is not that you act in the right way or for the right reasons but that you get moving again. In the beginning was the deed!

From romantic prospects to career changes, a horoscope lookahead for 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something unexpected will happen over the next few days and you will be one of the people who are well placed to profit from it. While others are wondering what on earth is going on you will have seen the possibilities and be making them pay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your eyes and ears open during the early part of the week because what you learn now can be put to good use later on. Remind yourself of the fact that even supposedly negative events can be used to bring about positive change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in no mood to limit yourself to the same old places and the same old faces. Travel and social activities are under excellent stars this week, so get out there and make sure everyone knows your name – for all the right reasons of course!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mars and Pluto highlighted in your sign it is clear that something big is about to occur, the kind of something that transforms your existence in numerous ways. Seek out new experiences this week – run toward adventure rather than away from it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow people who don’t share your vision to limit your horizons. Not everyone is your enemy, of course, but some people seem to get their kicks from making life difficult for the few who strive to do more and do better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means do what you can to assist a friend who has fallen on hard times, but don’t do so much that they come to expect it of you. Give them a leg up this week but make it clear that after that it’s they who must run.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com