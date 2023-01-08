Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will move fast over the coming 12 months and some of your insights will border on genius, but as mind planet Mercury is moving retrograde on your birthday those insights must be backed up by cast-iron facts. Leave nothing to chance.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be the sort to stay silent but the planets indicate it might be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself this coming week. Do you really need to tell others where they are going wrong? No you don’t, especially if it’s to your advantage.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t be too disappointed if someone lets you down this week, not least because you were not looking forward to what you were going to do together. You can afford to be generous and let them know you won’t hold a grudge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you know what you want and have a workable plan for getting it there is every chance you will succeed in a big way this week. But do remember there are no shortcuts – the path you are on will require both effort and excellence.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure your mind is occupied each and every moment over the next few days. The less time you have to dwell on problems of a personal nature the less of a problem they will be, so focus on your work and keep those doubts at bay.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not the sort who enjoys being told you are wrong and there is a real possibility you will fall out with a colleague or friend over the next few days. They may have a point though. Would it really hurt you so much to listen to them?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could be a bit too suspicious for your own good over the next few days, so try to make a conscious effort to look at the positives and ignore the negatives. Also, be careful what promises you make, because others will hold you to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Let friends and relatives and colleagues do most of the fetching and catching over the next few days. You have done your bit and done it well, so no one will begrudge you a rest. Okay, so maybe some people will but you can safely ignore them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be sure of your own abilities but not everyone has the same level of confidence in you and some of your colleagues may give you a hard time this week. Stay calm and answer every question they throw at you. They won’t doubt you for long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that changes will come when you least expect them, so be flexible and be ready to take a different route to your target if your current path is blocked. Don’t get bogged down in two-dimensional thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep calm and carry on. Others can panic if they think it will help this week but you know from long experience that if you take a few deep breaths and refuse to get flustered you’ll stay on top of whatever challenges you have to face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Ignore those last-minute doubts you’ve been having and push ahead with your plans. Yes, you may be confronted with problems you never expected but that’s life and you are well-equipped to weather the storm, which will almost certainly be mild.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may encounter some opposition to what you want to do on the home front this week but when Mars ends its retrograde phase on Thursday you will sweep aside objections and do it anyway. You certainly won’t be in the mood to compromise.

