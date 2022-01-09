Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be hard to work out who is friend and who is foe over the coming 12 months but if you treat everyone with an equal amount of care and respect even your enemies will end up on your side. Everyone loves Pisces, because Pisces loves everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A number of little things may go wrong over the next few days but far more important things will go right, so don’t worry. Above all this week you need to ignore, and if possible avoid, those who preach doom and gloom. You don’t need them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets indicate you may be having second thoughts about something you recently agreed to help with. If that is the case you must let those you are working with know at the earliest opportunity. The longer you leave it the harder it will be to break free.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs over the next few days may be a bit confusing but the picture will be clearer toward the end of the week, so hold off making any hard and fast decisions until you know for sure what’s going on. Chances are it’s nothing to worry about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if something you have devoted a lot of time and energy to isn’t going anywhere but it isn’t true. Your efforts may have stalled on the surface but at a deeper level a great power surge is building up and you’ll soon be rocketing ahead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because you are in a minority of one when it comes to having certain beliefs does not mean you are wrong. In fact, the planets indicate it may be everyone else who is out of step with reality. They’ll be marching to your tune again soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t hit the panic button and try to get everything done in one mad rush. The sun in the sympathetic sign of Capricorn is an omen of success, so there really is no need to hurry. Getting it done right is preferable to getting it done quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You’ve had a few doubts of late that you are doing the right thing. Ignore them. Shut them out of your mind. Every experience is a learning experience and even if you take a wrong turning you’ll still reach your planned cosmic goal, so keep moving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a danger that someone will try to deceive you this week, but now you know that you can stay sharp and make sure you don’t fall for their tricks. Don’t get vengeful and hit back at them though – they’re not worth the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you meet someone whose outlook on life is at odds with your own this week you can limit the potential damage by refusing to get into a full-blown fight. You won’t change them and they won’t change you, so just go your separate ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to find the right balance between work time and play time and the best way to do that is to draw up a schedule and stick to it rigidly. You’ll enjoy yourself more socially if you can see that you are making progress in your career.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will pay you to retrace the steps you have taken over the past few days and check that you have not missed anything. Even if you have been ultra careful there is a real possibility that you overlooked something of considerable importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart makes you glad to be alive and there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself socially over the coming week. Don’t wear yourself out though – get plenty of rest and enjoy your own company too.

