IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday encourages you to draw a line under the past and focus only on the future. It’s always true that life is what you make of it but never more so than now. If existing rules don’t suit you then create your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The approaching full moon could tempt you to take on too much on the work front over the next few days, so be aware of your limits and don’t push yourself too hard or too far, at least not all at once. You’re good but you’re not invincible.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The coming week promises good things if you are prepared to look further afield for both your opportunities and your pleasures. Don’t expect others to travel with you though – some people are too stuck in their ways to enjoy taking chances.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only danger now is that you may be too eager to push ahead with your plans. You can be a bit impatient at times and the planets warn that trait could cost you serious money over the next few days if you don’t keep it under control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because the approaching full moon shines on you from your opposite sign you may find that partners and loved ones are a bit too emotional for your tastes this week. Don’t take what they say and do too seriously – it’s unlikely they mean it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to explain to family and friends what you are up to this week, just get on with what you need to do and let them figure it out for themselves. On the work front especially you must not let slow-witted types hold you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others tell you that you are aiming too high the more determined you will be to reach your goals. You don’t need anyone’s approval or assistance, though you may find that one special person gives you their total support, which is nice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not let your emotions get the better of you this week, especially on the home front where the actions of people you love will be both illogical and annoying. Getting upset won’t change a thing, so stay calm while they come to their senses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be able to sit still over the next few days – you must be on the move and doing things even if they are of no real importance. The only danger is you could rush around so much that you exhaust yourself for no good reason.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few days will see buried tensions come to the surface and you will need to find ways to defuse the situation. The one thing you must not do is go on a spending spree as that could lead to even more tension in the future!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will do your best to ignore all the chaos and confusion in the world this week but it’s unlikely you’ll succeed. The simple fact is you will have to choose sides and fight for what you believe in. Make that choice based on facts, not feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The full moon will make you a bit touchy this week and there will be occasions when you risk overreacting to events. It’s not all doom and gloom though, so force yourself to smile and focus on the good things in life, of which there are plenty.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days are going to be hectic in the extreme, so get as much rest, physical and mental, as you can and promise yourself that no matter what happens you will see it all in a positive light. You don’t have to let life get to you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com