Your lookahead horoscope: July 11

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury moves into your sign on your birthday, adding clarity to your thoughts and bite to your words. The speed at which you think and act will surprise some people and scare others, and that’s very much a point in your favor. Be ruthlessly efficient.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must make more time for those you love over the next few days. It does not matter how busy you are making money or making a name for yourself, relationships are the foundation of your existence and that won’t ever change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Travel and social activities are under excellent stars at the moment and if you are in the mood to take a trip some place you won’t be short of willing companions. Even if you decide to go on your own you’ll make lots of new friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are always looking for ways to do more and do better and opportunities to improve yourself will come thick and fast over the next few days. If you put your mind to it you could make some serious money – but don’t neglect the fun side of life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you give yourself permission to dream this week there is no telling how far those dreams will take you. Others may say you are chasing after the impossible but what if you are? It’s only impossible because no one has done it … yet.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Listen to what your instincts tell you this week and then act on them quickly and decisively. You may not understand how or why your mind has reached certain conclusions but you know from past experience that your inner voice is rarely wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t lack for good ideas over the next few days but if you want to turn those ideas into practical and profitable realities you will need to bring other people into your team. Their experience plus your imagination will guarantee success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be comfortable doing things the old-fashioned way but cosmic activity in the career area of your chart suggests if you want to move up in the world you’ll need to get your methods up to date. Look to the future, not the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

So many good things are coming your way that you worry it may be a trick and the universe will grab it all back from you further down the road. That probably won’t happen, though if you think that way it does make it more likely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Money, property and investment matters are under good stars this week, so start thinking about ways to increase your wealth. Follow your instincts and don’t worry if they lead you in a different direction to where most people are going. Be a pioneer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means there will be times when you have no choice but to do what others ask of you, but the good news is it will benefit you enormously. You may be a leader by nature but sometimes you need to follow too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are no stranger to hard work – you enjoy rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in – but over the next few days you will need to work more with your head than your hands. Do the mental work this week and let others flex their muscles.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t lack for big ideas over the coming week but how many of them will be robust enough to survive when the pressure begins to build? Make sure your ideas are practical and make sure they benefit other people as well as yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

